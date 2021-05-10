Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s First Trailer Teases A Whole Lot of Symbiote Mayhem Is Coming

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and arrives ONLY in theaters on September 24, 2021.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch The First Trailer For "Venom: Let There Be Carnage"

Source: Sony / Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Monday kicks off with some carnage. 

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally arrived. The film is a follow-up to the critically panned but highly successful first film and will see Tom Hardy return as Marvel’s favorite anti-hero and Spider-Man’s worst nightmare Venom.

The sequel picks up where 2018’s Venom’s after-credits scene left us with a conversation between Eddie Brock and serial killer Cletus Casady (Woody Harrelson.) While not revealing much in the trailer, we know that Casady, minus that ridiculous wig, is being investigated for a series of unsolved cases before he meets his fate and will ultimately be executed. We also see that Hardy’s Brock and his symbiote bestie are now coexisting hilariously while dishing out their harsh brand of justice.

Meanwhile, they have no idea what is coming their way. While we don’t know exactly how he and Venom’s spawn is linked with Casady, we see it kicks in the right on time to save Casady from death and unleashing Carnage. The trailer also gives us a peek at Casady’s girlfriend Shriek (Naomie Harris), who is being held at Ravencroft Institute, a familiar location to Spider-Man fans, hopefully hinting that Spidey and Venom will finally meet on the big screen.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Source: Sony / Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and arrives ONLY in theaters on September 24, 2021. You can watch the trailer below.

Photo: Sony / Venom: Let There Be Carnage

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s First Trailer Teases A Whole Lot of Symbiote Mayhem Is Coming  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
15 items
Donald Glover Offers Critique Of Film & TV Industry, Folks On Twitter Don’t Know What Canceled Means
 3 hours ago
05.11.21
12 items
Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick
 13 hours ago
05.11.21
Lex Warnick Shaved Her Head Then Won The Bailey Agency’s Instagram Model Search
 15 hours ago
05.11.21
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 18 hours ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 18 hours ago
05.10.21
10 items
Nicki Minaj Dropping Mixtape On Friday?, Thirst Trap In The Interim
 18 hours ago
05.11.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 19 hours ago
05.10.21
8 items
Mariah Carey’s Reaction To YTK’s “Hoodtastic” Spin on Her Song “Shake It Off” Sparks Twitter Debate
 19 hours ago
05.11.21
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
 21 hours ago
05.10.21
7 items
7 Ways To Get Better Sleep
 24 hours ago
05.11.21
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 2 days ago
05.10.21
June Ambrose And Summer Chamblin Are More Than Just Mother-Daughter Goals
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close