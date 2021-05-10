News
Central Park Karen Part 2: Woman Falsely Claims 2 Black Women Threatened Her While Refusing To Return Phone Charger

2021 seems to be an instant replay of the mess that 2020 left behind.

A simple day outing morphed into a racist encounter for two Black women after they were falsely accused of assault and stealing their own property.

A Black vlogger in New York City named Alana Lambert shared her experience on YouTube after she and a friend were accosted by a woman in Central Park over Lambert’s phone charger.

2021 seems to be an instant replay of the mess that 2020 left behind. The incident is likened to the infamous “Central Park Karen” fiasco where a white woman filed a false police report on a Black birdwatcher, accusing him of attacking her after he simply asked her to leash her dog.

Lambert’s video begins with her venturing out to shoot footage for her vlog in Central Park. During a bike ride Lambert’s charger fell from her friend’s bike, and as she circled back to retrieve it, was greeted by a woman who refused to return it without proof that it was hers.

The woman who can be seen holding the charger while talking to police, makes several false claims against the women.

“Can I just have it back please?” Lambert asks as the woman goes on.

Lambert’s friend asks if she can pull up video of the charger, but Lambert recants that it won’t matter because the woman is assigned to her narrative.

“This lady just stole my charger and won’t give it back,” Lambert speaks to the camera. “She’s saying that I have to prove it’s mine and she’s calling the cops on me right now.”

“You have to prove it. I’m not saying I’m not going to give it to you; you have to prove that it’s yours,” the Karen tells the women.

The woman can repeatedly be heard saying, ‘I’m in Central Park… they’re going to beat me,” to which Lambert and her friend exclaim that the woman is lying.

“Ma’am they don’t left me, there are two girls. They are surrounding me and they are threatening me that they are going to beat me or something,” the racist women continues.

At one point Lambert asks the woman if she’s racist to which she replies, “yes.”

“I pick my race over any race, what’s your problem,” she says.

“Girl if you go viral trying to be stupid, that’s on you,” says Lambert as the woman continues walking away.

As they follow the woman in order to retrieve the charger, a group of police on horseback approach. Lambert explains they are frustrated over the woman’s false claims and eventually show the officers a video of the charger.

Moments later Lambert shares that she was able to get her charger back after police intervention.

She said that although she’s from Arkansas, a state that has a deep history of racism, she’s never experienced anything like that in her life.

In a second portion of the video Lambert tells her viewers that although she’s tried to make light of the situation, it brought her to tears.

“There’s some people out here, who literally be racist, who literally rather take time out of their day to be racist for no reason,” she said.

It’s unclear how the NYPD will handle the fallout from the deeply troubling event. According to The Daily Mail, the NYPD stated they don’t have a report on file.

In regards to last year’s Central Park Karen, authorities dropped the charges against the woman after she completed “racial equality” theory. The case spurred lawmakers to enact a law which made filing false police claims a crime after the continuation of racially motivated calls made against Black community members.

It may not be a reach to say that since the first Central Park Karen got off free, her doppelganger might also evade consequences as well.

SEE ALSO:

Letitia James Sues Ice Cream Shop Owner Under ‘Central Park Karen’ Law For Filing False Police Report Against BLM Protesters

Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed ‘Racial Equality’ Therapy

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People

27 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4116556" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Stephanie Denaro, a racist who will be forever known as "Bagel Karen." | Source: Reddit / r/PublicFreakout[/caption] UPDATED: 11:55 a.m. ET, May 5, 2021 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been mockingly dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring. To be sure, Karens come in all shapes, sizes and, as evidenced by the latest example, ages. That was clear after a 77-year-old white woman named Judith Ann Black was recently arrested for throwing a Whopper she bought at a Burger King employee in Florida. She called the Black woman working the register all types of racial slurs over the thickness of the tomato on her Whopper, no kidding. The ironically named Black was so angry that in addition to throwing the food, she called the cashier a “stupid Black bitch,” a “Black n****r” and offered up a general, “f**k you Black n****rs.” Black was charged with assault and battery, but not a hate crime. However, the charge was a felony because of her admitted racist language. It was a rare instance of a Karen immediately being held accountable for her actions. [caption id="attachment_4149795" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Judith Ann Black | Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office[/caption] With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially as people are protesting against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

