Birdman Says Cash Money Records Makes $20-$30M Annually From Masters

The longtime music mogul recently shared the number during a podcast appearance.

Birdman, the co-founder of the successful Cash Money Records empire, recently shared that the fruits of his label’s labor are still plentiful and abundant. In a recent interview, the music mogul says that the outfit rakes in millions of dollars off its master recordings across its stable of artists.

Bryan “Birdman” Williams sat down with Wallace “Wallo” Peeples for his Where’s Wallo podcast and video series. With his signature confidence and calm demeanor, the Cash Money honcho made several mentions of his legacy, the early beginnings of him and his brother Ronald “Slim” Williams’ foray into the music biz, and hoping to get the company valued to a billion and more.

However, an interesting portion of the conversation occurred when Birdman said to Wallo that the label still generates between $20 to $30 million annually off master recording royalties alone.

Hop to the 7:20-minute mark of the video below to hear Birdman discuss the value of owning one’s master recordings, licensing music for use, allowing his work to be sampled, and more.

