College Sports
Home

New Georgia Law Looks To Get College Athletes Paid

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 SEC Championship Game

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A new Georgia law could be the catalyst that changes the landscape of college football as we know it. Georgia Governor Brain Kemp recently signed a law that would allow college athletes to be paid. The law (HB 617) states that student athletes in the state could receive compensation for the use of the student athlete’s name, image, or likeness. The law also says athletes may seek representation, similar to professional athletes being represented by an agent.

Unfortunately, HB 617 can’t officially go into effect unless the NCAA changes it rules, or Congress changes the laws on a federal level. During a press conference, Gov. Kemp expressed his support for the law and said college athletes in Georgia should be fairly compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

 HB617

A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Chapter 3 of Title 20 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to postsecondary education, so as to provide that student athletes participating in intercollegiate athletic programs at postsecondary educational institutions may receive compensation for the use of the student athlete’s name, image, or likeness; to provide for application to intercollegiate athletic associations; to allow for professional representation of such student athletes participating in intercollegiate athletics; to provide for findings; to provide for definitions; to provide for related matters; to provide for an effective date; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.

 

New Georgia Law Looks To Get College Athletes Paid  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
20 items
Who Is Naomi Sharon, The Singer Accused Of Cheating On Her Man With Drake
 18 hours ago
05.06.21
15 items
Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar Johnson Set Off Mock Meat Beef, Twitter Picks Sides
 1 day ago
05.06.21
The Weeknd Calls The Grammys Corrupt, Boycott Still In Effect
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her Out to Dry, Allegedly
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be a Doormat for Tristan Thompson
 3 days ago
05.05.21
Bag Collection: Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic For EZ Reach Lighter
 3 days ago
05.05.21
Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS
 3 days ago
05.04.21
10 items
No Joke: Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Announce Joint Project, Twitter Reminds Everyone of the Obvious
 3 days ago
05.05.21
10 items
Don Lemon Tears Into Rick Santorum’s Racist Native American Attack
 3 days ago
05.05.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX
 4 days ago
05.04.21
Model Monday: Veronica Campos Went From Creative Strategist To Campaign Star
 4 days ago
05.04.21
Photos
Close