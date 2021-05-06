Style & Fashion
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Fashionable Solo Trips Teach Us A Thing Or Two About Dating Yourself

ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Seven

Source: Kwaku Alston / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her big hair, big personality, love for fashion, and presumably solo vacations. The actress and daughter to the legendary Diana Ross, often jets off to a tropical location to take one of her iconic dips in the pool. Between her insanely toned body and her chic vacation wear, Tracee’s solo trips are fun to watch.

Ross kicked off her vacation with an Instagram post that read, “consider this my out of office reply !” In other words, DO NOT DISTURB. The actress wore a burnt orange cut out dress, red lips, and a pair of shades.

In another post, she showed off her amazing 48-year-old physique in a black strappy bikini. Tracee has a body that can rival any woman in her 20’s. Unlike Will Smith, she’s in the best shape of her life!

In another post, Tracee gave a little dance for the camera in a blue and white floral Tory Burch set.

Tracee’s solo trips are a complete vibe. I’ve actually taken a page out of her book and decided to hop on a plane and take myself to the beach. Dating myself has been my favorite part of my human experience. Doing it with a sick wardrobe like Tracee’s is my next goal. During my next trip, I’m bringing a tripod, a few dope outfits, and I’m going to flick it up for the gram. What do you think? Would you take a solo trip?

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Ulta As Diversity And Inclusion Advisor

