Zuri Hall Gives Us The Scoop On Her Podcast “Hot Happy Mess”, Her Must-Have Beauty Products, And Her Favorite Red Carpet Looks

Zuri Hall

Source: Zuri Hall / Zuri Hall

There are two things in life that are for sure: paying taxes and a fabulous red carpet slay from Zuri Hall.  The Emmy-Award winning TV host, producer, and actress knows a thing or two about fashion, and I had the absolute pleasure of chatting with the beauty about her love for style and her latest endeavors.  While she is known for her hosting talents and dominating the red carpet, the ‘Access Hollywood’ and ‘American Ninja Warrior’ correspondent has more to offer the world.  And judging by our conversation and her previous accomplishments, Zuri Hall is certainly on the path to more success.

Zuri Hall

Source: Zuri Hall / Zuri Hall

Zuri’s most recent project is one that aims to create an honest space for women to be themselves while being celebrated and motivated.  She is the executive producer and host of iHeartRadio’s newest podcast, Zuri Hall’s HOT HAPPY MESS.  She is extremely excited about her podcast that empowers women through candid conversation, expert panel discussions, and real-life stories from everyday women.  She spoke passionately about its purpose.  “With this podcast I’m really dedicated to highlighting the voices of black women particularly, and women of color, in a way that celebrates us and empowers us.  Last year, we all went through so much, and what I hope to bring through the podcast is a break.  So this is a place for us to celebrate joy, and happiness, and mindfulness.”  Each episode of her podcast is packed with real conversations, one-on-one interviews with guests from diverse professional spheres, and entertaining stories.

Zuri partnered with Charlamagne Tha God and The Black Effect Podcast Network to launch this podcast last fall, and she states that it has been an awesome ride since. “I had been thinking about developing the show for the better half of half a year, and I was wondering if I should launch independently or with a bigger distributor. And Charlamagne is a major advocate for people he believes in, and we started talking about the fact that he was trying to create this space for black creators particularly in the podcast industry.  He sought to expand his work and his influence and his contributions to the culture, and he thought that The Black Effect would be an awesome way to do that.”

When it comes to performing on the red carpet, Zuri has the hosting and fashion game on lock.  While she has yet to discuss her love for fashion on her podcast, she thinks she may touch on it down the line.  She has had many iconic moments on the red carpet, and it was interesting to find out about some of her favorite looks.  “One of my favorite stylists is Roberto Cardenaz, and we’ve created some really awesome red carpet looks together.”  One of Zuri’s top looks from her collaboration with Cardenaz was her ‘Golden Globes’ Zara Umrigar red, two-piece ensemble that got tons of traction from major fashion magazines.

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

Before we ended the fun conversation, Zuri also let us in on a couple of her best kept beauty secrets.  Her go-to foundation for special occasions is Koh-gen-do.  She raved about how dewy this foundation is and how it mimics your skin texture.  She also recommended Unity Balm Gloss by Live Tinted which is created by a woman of color.   She uses the gloss faithfully on not only her lips but her cheekbones and eye bones as well.

So not only do we have a great podcast to listen to, we also have some makeup and balm to purchase.  Thanks, Zuri!

See more of Zuri Hall on her Instagram, and check out her podcast here.

Zuri Hall Gives Us The Scoop On Her Podcast "Hot Happy Mess", Her Must-Have Beauty Products, And Her Favorite Red Carpet Looks

