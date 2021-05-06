Podcasts
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy's Ep. 14: "Mom Love"

It’s Mother’s Day and we’re celebrating this episode! The ladies will also be undressing some of the viral topics of the week including Khloe Kardashian reaching out to her boo’s alleged side chick plus how much first dates should cost according to City Girls. We’ll get into all of that and more for an extra funny episode. 

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!  Be prepared for a ton of laughs and have a great Mother’s Day!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.  

Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win $500 from Macy’s. Listen out for the keyword.

Don’t forget Mother’s Day this weekend! Check out our favorite items for all of the moms in your life at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom. 

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 14: “Mom Love”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

