Indy
HomeIndy

Marion County eases outdoor capacity restrictions in light of CDC guidelines

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department is easing outdoor COVID-19 restrictions based on new guidelines established by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement was made during an afternoon virtual press conference on Wednesday.

According to MCPHD director Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County will allow 50% capacity at outdoor events, effective Thursday at 12 a.m. That includes events at sports venues and raceways.

Capacity limits for indoor events are still capped at 25%.

“Large events and gatherings will need to have contact information of their attendees to allow for contact tracing in case we have an event where positive cases are identified,” said Caine.

Caine continued to encourage Marion County residents to get a coronavirus vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine, it is our route to freedom and safety,” she said.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

Source: https://www.wishtv.com/news/coronavirus/marion-county-eases-outdoor-capacity-restrictions-in-light-of-cdc-guidelines/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+WISHTV_News+%28WISHTV.com+%7C+Indianapolis%2C+IN+-+News%29 – Jess Vermeulen

Marion County eases outdoor capacity restrictions in light of CDC guidelines  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
The Weeknd Calls The Grammys Corrupt, Boycott Still In Effect
 1 day ago
05.05.21
Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her Out to Dry, Allegedly
 1 day ago
05.05.21
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be a Doormat for Tristan Thompson
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Bag Collection: Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic For EZ Reach Lighter
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS
 2 days ago
05.04.21
10 items
No Joke: Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Announce Joint Project, Twitter Reminds Everyone of the Obvious
 2 days ago
05.05.21
10 items
Don Lemon Tears Into Rick Santorum’s Racist Native American Attack
 2 days ago
05.05.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Model Monday: Veronica Campos Went From Creative Strategist To Campaign Star
 3 days ago
05.04.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Her Like The Ghost of Her Edges
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Brian Tyree Henry Reunites with His “Atlanta” Castmates in London for the First Time in Three Years
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Photos
Close