It started off as a regular day for Special K’s son Nick, but it ended in a crazy situation.  He went to service a woman’s house, cleaning her air ducts on her home when she went into labor.  Nick was stuck between a rock and hard place when he had to decide whether to drive her to the hospital, wait for the ambulance, or try to deliver the baby himself.

Listen to this crazy storytime that turned into a miracle.

2020 has been a year of ups and downs and though it's been an obvious year of loss, there's still so much to celebrate. With help from the global pandemic, quarantine has given couples time to spend time together and make babies! From Nicki Minaj's first baby to KeKe Wyatt's 10th, many celebrities have welcomed life this year.

STORYTIME: Special K’s Son Went To Clean Air Ducts But Accidentally Delivered A Baby! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

