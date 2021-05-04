Celebrity News
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be a Doormat for Tristan Thompson

It appears that Vivica A. Fox is not a fan of the Khloé KardashianTristan Thompson union and is not afraid to speak her mind on the event.

The ‘Independence Day’ and ‘Kill Bill’ actress had some choice words for one of the more famous members of the Kardashian-Jenner unit and a Cleveland Cavaliers-turned-Boston Celtics power forward and center.

From Complex:

“It’s time for Khloé to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan,” Fox said in a new episode of her Cocktails with Queens series. “First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I’m sure it’s plenty of brothers lining up. They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean. … At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama? What foundation are you on, period?”

She also said Khloé is “dickmatized.”

Fox spoke out on Kardahsian and Thompson along with Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye and Syleena Johnson on the latest edition of ‘Queens.’

As for the latest allegations involving “Thompdashian,” it all stems from the ones made by Sydney Chase, who shared on her IG some receipts of Thompson hitting her up.

Chase also “claimed to have had an affair with Thompson while he was still with Khloé.”

Of course, this is not the first time allegations have surfaced on Thompson cheating on Kardashian.

There was that whole saga with Jordyn Woods and let’s not that possible affair Thompson had when Kardashian was pregnant.

So I guess if “Thompdashian” were to call it quits for good (and not have to reunite again), it doesn’t seem like the NBA superstar will be able to pursue Fox.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Bravo and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

First Video Courtesy of YouTube and Complex

Second and Third Video and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Complex

[caption id="attachment_3023363" align="alignleft" width="1137"] Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty / Theo Wargo[/caption] What a clown! Yeah we said it. Beyond reasons we can comprehend, Tristan Thompson, the same man that has consistently made a fool out of baby mama #2 Khloe Kardashian by cheating on her with multiple women and kissing her sister’s best friend Jordyn Woods without her consent, thought he would act like he had amnesia and wish the 35-year-old a happy birthday on social media. “Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” he captioned the photo of Khloe and their daughter True. “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BzOAJ5WlKkL/?utm_source=ig_embed   Boy if you don’t get the entire… [protected-iframe id="d47a2a586ac1559d0d55060ce53ef3f2-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/KRxcgvd5fLiWk" width="480" height="324" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] Sources close to the Kardashian camp (i.e. Kris Jenner pretending to be an anonymous source) told PEOPLE that the family “didn’t really get why he posted it.” “They have a child together, but are not together,” the source says, adding, “Her family thinks he posted it because he wants to make himself look good. Tristan and Khloé co-parent True, but that’s it.” Of course, folks took to Twitter to sound off on this buffoonery, since Tristan disabled the comments section on his original post. Here’s what they had to say:

Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be a Doormat for Tristan Thompson  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

