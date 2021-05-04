WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It appears that Vivica A. Fox is not a fan of the Khloé Kardashian–Tristan Thompson union and is not afraid to speak her mind on the event.

The ‘Independence Day’ and ‘Kill Bill’ actress had some choice words for one of the more famous members of the Kardashian-Jenner unit and a Cleveland Cavaliers-turned-Boston Celtics power forward and center.

From Complex:

“It’s time for Khloé to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan,” Fox said in a new episode of her Cocktails with Queens series. “First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I’m sure it’s plenty of brothers lining up. They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean. … At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama? What foundation are you on, period?” She also said Khloé is “dickmatized.”

Fox spoke out on Kardahsian and Thompson along with Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye and Syleena Johnson on the latest edition of ‘Queens.’

As for the latest allegations involving “Thompdashian,” it all stems from the ones made by Sydney Chase, who shared on her IG some receipts of Thompson hitting her up.

Chase also “claimed to have had an affair with Thompson while he was still with Khloé.”

Of course, this is not the first time allegations have surfaced on Thompson cheating on Kardashian.

There was that whole saga with Jordyn Woods and let’s not that possible affair Thompson had when Kardashian was pregnant.

So I guess if “Thompdashian” were to call it quits for good (and not have to reunite again), it doesn’t seem like the NBA superstar will be able to pursue Fox.

Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be a Doormat for Tristan Thompson