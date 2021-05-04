Indiana State Fair set to return in 2021, dates announced

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Fair is returning in 2021.

The Indiana State Fair will kick off on Friday, July 30 and will run until Sunday, Aug. 22.

The theme of this year’s fair will be “celebrating all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit.”

“We have almost three full months before we open the 2021 Indiana State Fair, and we are confident that with our 250+ acre, mostly outdoor campus we will be able to host our Fair late this summer,” Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye said. “We are thankful to the State Department of Health for their collaboration and continued guidance on getting us back to hosting this important community event.”

The 2021 Indiana State Fair will have carnival rides, 4-H competitions, the always interesting fair food and free entertainment.

For more information, click here.

 

