Songs That Stay In Your Head All Day- LL Cool J x Rock The Bells

Every week we celebrate an artist and not only honor their music, but remember the times from back in the day.  This week we’re celebrating the music of LL Cool J and today was all about ‘Rock The Bells’. Da Brat lost her breath, Special K had a crazy story, and Griff from Get Up Erica Campbell joined in to share moments that reminded him of this song.

