Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS

Since 2018, Alcindor worked as the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour.

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Meet the Press - Season 72

Source: NBC NewsWire / Getty

Yamiche Alcindor has become notable for her stellar coverage as the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour, famously taking on the brisk former president Donald Trump with ease. Now, Alcindor will become the host and moderator for the public affairs program, Washington Week, on PBS.

The New York Times spoke exclusively with Alcindor, who detailed her journey to the post and what it means to fill the massive shoes left by the late Gwen Ifill. Alcindor, 34, takes over the post from Robert Costa, who held the position for the past four years.

“I know how much ‘Washington Week’ meant to Gwen, and how much she put her stamp on the legacy of the show,” Alcindor said to the Times. “I also feel this incredible responsibility to think deeply about taking this on and making it a show that people want to watch, that people will feel is living up to its great legacy.”

Alcindor will remain in her post as the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour and will continue as a contributor for MSNBC and NBC News.

Congratulations to Yamichie Alcindor!

Photo: Getty

Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS
 9 hours ago
05.04.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live
 14 hours ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
 15 hours ago
05.04.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media
 15 hours ago
05.04.21
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Model Monday: Veronica Campos Went From Creative Strategist To Campaign Star
 1 day ago
05.04.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Her Like The Ghost of Her Edges
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Brian Tyree Henry Reunites with His “Atlanta” Castmates in London for the First Time in Three Years
 1 day ago
05.04.21
10 items
Black Panther 2 Gets Proper Title ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Twitter Approves
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With Beautiful Singer
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Video Of NFL Player’s Bizarre Arrest In Miami Released
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Two Men Pretending To Be Wu-Tang Clan Members Sentenced To Prison For Fraud
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest Set [Video]
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Jay-Z Closes Sale Of TIDAL To Jack Dorsey’s Square
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Photos
Close