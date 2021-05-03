Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Check Out How Chrome Hearts Pimped Out Drake’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Rolls Royce X Chrome Hearts for Drake

Source: Chrome Hearts / Chrome Hearts

Luxury jewelry outfit Chrome Hearts showed off its collab with Drake on May Day and tricked out his Rolls-Royce Cullinan to celebrate the partnership. A “one-of-one” masterpiece, the vehicle took two years to complete and is on display through May 15 at the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami.

The hood of the Chrome Hearts x Rolls-Royce sports a Cemetery Cross ornament instead of the standard Spirit of Ecstasy, and it sits on impressive Maltese cross “F*ck You” wheels. The inside of the SUV is no less majestic with fleur-de-lis motifs and silver Chrome Hearts regalia visible throughout. The upholstery is similarly adorned with Maltese crosses and diamond quilting. From the fuzzy dice hanging from the rear view mirror which uses CH silver for pips to “DRAKE” embroidered on the sun visor and the car’s custom key with a CH chain/pouch, only “The 6 God” could command a ride of this stature.

Chrome Hearts co-owner Laurie Lynn Stark explained to GQ why this particular project took 24 months to finish. The technical side is extremely complicated. You have to be up to standards and all that was difficult to pull off.” If the cosmetic upgrades to the Cullinan meant form came at the expense of function, then they had to be redone. Furthermore, the car’s striking appearance made it difficult for Drake to flex in advance of his line’s release. “He hasn’t been able to drive the car for over a year because the minute it’s on the road it’s photographed,” she told the mag.

Drake took great care and time with the rollout of his CH team-up. “He wanted things to be heirlooms and have them be coveted,” she said. “He was very specific about having things that have longevity. Like, in 10 years, if someone says, ‘Oh, remember they did that Drake project? What were those few pieces that were made? How do you have one?’”

 

The “LOVER BOY X CHROME HEARTS” line is exclusively available at the Miami location, and check out photos of Drizzy’s plush ride below.

Rolls Royce X Chrome Hearts for Drake

Source: Chrome Hearts / Chrome Hearts

Rolls Royce X Chrome Hearts for Drake

Source: Chrome Hearts / Chrome Hearts

Check Out How Chrome Hearts Pimped Out Drake’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live
 8 hours ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
 8 hours ago
05.04.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media
 9 hours ago
05.04.21
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX
 23 hours ago
05.04.21
Model Monday: Veronica Campos Went From Creative Strategist To Campaign Star
 1 day ago
05.04.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Her Like The Ghost of Her Edges
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Brian Tyree Henry Reunites with His “Atlanta” Castmates in London for the First Time in Three Years
 1 day ago
05.04.21
10 items
Black Panther 2 Gets Proper Title ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Twitter Approves
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With Beautiful Singer
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Video Of NFL Player’s Bizarre Arrest In Miami Released
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Two Men Pretending To Be Wu-Tang Clan Members Sentenced To Prison For Fraud
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest Set [Video]
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Jay-Z Closes Sale Of TIDAL To Jack Dorsey’s Square
 2 days ago
05.03.21
10 items
#JayZ: Fans Praise Jay-Z’s Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”
 3 days ago
05.03.21
Photos
Close