Hot Spot: 50 Cent Calls Out Irv Gotti For Insensitive DMX Comment [WATCH]

Irv Gotti is getting backlash from his recent comments about DMX. In a recent interview, Irv said that DMX passed away due to a “bad dose of crack” and said the crack was mixed with fentanyl. Because of these comments, 50 Cent posted to his social media calling out Irv and calling him an idiot. Irv has since apologized for his remarks and shared his deep love for his dear friend. More in the Hot Spot, congrats are in order for Jay-Z as he sold Tidal for $350 million. Da Brat shares more about this story and more in the clip below.

