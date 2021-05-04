Celebrity News
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live

The legendary West Coast producer says that songs he did with Nelly, 2Pac, and Kendrick Lamar should receive greater credit.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

DJ Quik is undoubtedly one of the most talented producers to hail from the West Coast in Hip-Hop history, and his name garners respect among those who know his work. However, it seems like the Compton OG feels that he’s been slighted in the industry and burned his royalty check from Death Row Records in protest.

During an Instagram Live session on April 28, Quik torched one of his royalty checks and had some choice words for Death Row Records and others he felt wronged him.

“I’m not so happy, I’m real offended by this Death Row check and this amount. As much work as I did for these sons of b*tches, I just feel like the respect factor is just crazy. There is none. So to show you what your money means to me, Mr. Death Row Records,  all the 2Pac sh*t I did, help with Tha Dogg Pound project. Devil, you are a b*tch. I want my real money and I want all my credits for everything that I did in this industry,” Quik says in the clip.

He continued with, “All the songs, including ‘Hot In Here’ by Nelly and Pharrell. I want my credit for that being ‘Get Nekkid.’ I want my credit from Kendrick Lamar for…and this is no disrespect to Kendrick Lamar, I love TDE, you guys are awesome, but the fact y’all left my credit off ‘King Kunta’ was crazy.”

Quik goes on to mention a number of production credits that he feels were undersold in the video as the check continued to burn.

Peep the clip courtesy of Off The Cuff Radio below.

Photo: Getty

DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
