Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Crocs Stomped Back to Being the “It” Footwear of 2021 Thanks to Working From Home

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Pool / Getty

What do Pokemon cards, pre-worn sneakers, and Crocs have in common? All three have been pandemic success stories of what was old becoming popular again. In 2009, Crocs were flirting with bankruptcy, and the company’s CEO left four years later amid a lack of company focus and plummeting stock.

But after a $200 million “shot in the arm” from Blackstone Group in 2014, an aggressive turnaround strategy from the incoming CEO Andrew Rees, and some ringing celebrity endorsements, what was once ubiquitously considered an ugly shoe has now become the “it-shoe” of 2021.

In an interview with Investor’s Business Daily last year, Rees shared what drew him to take the CEO position with the flagging shoe company. “What I saw back in 2014 when I started with Crocs was … an incredible brand with incredible passion,” he said, “but with untapped potential.”

And since Rees has then helm, Crocs has done partnerships with rapper Post Malone, the Vera Bradley brand, and pop/R&B singer Justin Bieber. Even Questlove rocked a gold pair to the Oscars this year, officially certifying the footwear as hip enough for the mainstream again.

“Some [of our collaborations] are designed to attract new customers and to be able to market to them in the future,” he told analysts on an earnings call this past Tuesday. “And some of them are designed to be kind of interesting and buzzworthy. In 2021, we will do more international collaborations.” Interestingly enough, a limited-edition light-up “Lightning McQueen” set of Crocs, based on the Disney/Pixar character from Cars, sold out the same day.

Crocs Stomped Back to Being the “It” Footwear of 2021 Thanks to Working From Home  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Jay-Z Closes Sale Of TIDAL To Jack Dorsey’s Square
 1 day ago
05.03.21
10 items
#JayZ: Fans Praise Jay-Z’s Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Does the Yeezy Logo Look Too Much Like Walmart’s?
 3 days ago
05.01.21
‘Friday’ Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s Cause Of Death Revealed, Tested Positive For COVID-19
 3 days ago
05.01.21
Kandi Burruss Describes Feeling ‘Disrespected’ In Boyz 2 Men Studio Session
 3 days ago
05.01.21
Leslie Jones Tapped To Host The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
 4 days ago
04.30.21
Another One?: DJ Khaled Says This Song On His New Album ‘Khaled, Khaled’ Is The Next Anthem
 4 days ago
04.30.21
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder & Robbery
 4 days ago
04.30.21
HHW Gaming: Michael B. Jordan Says “It Would Be Dope” To Be Featured In His Own ‘Without Remorse’ Video Game
 4 days ago
04.30.21
Michael B. Jordan Shoots Down Superman Rumors, Talks ‘Without Remorse’
 4 days ago
04.30.21
Bradley Beal Shares The Bible Verses That Keep Him Grounded And Connected To God
 4 days ago
04.30.21
The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For $3 Million in Unpaid Taxes
 4 days ago
04.29.21
Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc
 4 days ago
04.29.21
Kenya Moore Shows Off Breast Reduction in a Two-Piece
 4 days ago
04.29.21
Photos
Close