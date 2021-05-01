Style & Fashion
VP Kamala Harris Shows Support For Designers Of Color With Cream Pantsuit At Joint Session of Congress

Vice President Kamala Harris

Source: Rod Lamkey, CNP, Bloomberg via Getty Images / other

It’s only been 4 months since the day we all witnessed Kamala Harris make history when she took office as the first Black and South Asian female Vice President of the United States. And most recently, the world tuned in to another historical moment when she stood behind President Biden at the Administration’s first joint session of Congress. It was the first time two women, Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, stood behind the nation’s Commander in Chief ever. President Biden opened the address acknowledging the iconic moment, calling out “Madame speaker” and “Madam Vice President,” noting that “no president has ever said those words… and it’s about time!”

As President Biden began his speech to the Nation, many couldn’t help but shift their focus slightly behind him and directly on the second in command as she wore a gorgeous cream-colored pantsuit that undeniably lit up the room. Paired with a pearly satin camisole, black pumps and a matching black mask, Vice President Harris accessorized the cream ensemble with a matching necklace. According to Vogue, the cream double crepe suit was designed by Nepalese American designer Prabal Gurung, who was also responsible for dressing the Vice President on her first day in office.

This isn’t the first time V.P. Harris has championed designers of color.  On the eve of her historic Inaguuration, Harris wore a classic camel-colored coat designed by Pyer Moss’s Kerby Jean-Raymond when she honored those who lost their lives to COVID during an emotional memorial ceremony alongside her husband, Doug, and the new President and First Lady.

COVID-19 Memorial Service Held In Washington On The Eve Of Biden's Inauguration

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Then, on the day of the actual Inauguration, she rocked a brilliant purple coat and matching purple dress by the 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year, Christopher John Rogers.

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

It’s clear that for the Vice President, her wardrobe must hold a deeper meaning than your average power suit. By giving designers of color such huge recognition, she’s wearing her support for these communities on her sleeves.

“To see Madam Vice President continue to break barriers while wearing a Prabal Gurung ensemble to the Joint Session Congress at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. fills me with the utmost joy and gratitude,” Prabal said of the historic moment on Instagram. “A fellow child of immigrants and the first-ever female, Black and South Asian Vice President, her vision and tenacity inspire me—a Nepali American, Singaporean-born, Nepal and Indian-raised designer, daily.”

We can’t wait to see what designer she rocks next!

VP Kamala Harris Shows Support For Designers Of Color With Cream Pantsuit At Joint Session of Congress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

