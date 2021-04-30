Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Michael B. Jordan Uses Drones ‘Without Remorse’ To Deliver Friends & Family Items Some Cool Swag

Notable recipients of the Without Remorse drops include Wesley Snipes, Caleb Mclaughlin, Pete Wentz, Niles Fitch, Adina Porter, Colin Ford, and others.

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan will be available for audiences around the world to stream on Prime Video beginning April 30th.

Source: Amazon Studios / Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan is taking things to the next level when delivering items inspired by his new film Without Remorse.

To celebrate the release of the Amazon Studios film, Michael B. Jordan teamed up with Amazon to deliver his friends and family 100 themed packages in the most Without Remorse way possible, via air and land drones. Before the release of the film, Jordan announced via his Instagram account the cool promotion.

The Without Remorse goods come in either a small or large box and feature a vest, shirt, jacket, bag, or chair.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan will be available for audiences around the world to stream on Prime Video beginning April 30th.

Source: Amazon Studios / Without Remorse

Notable recipients of the Without Remorse drops include Wesley Snipes, Caleb Mclaughlin, Pete Wentz, Niles Fitch, Adina Porter, Colin Ford, and others.

Other folks had a custom Without Remorse-themed PS5 DualSense controller delivered to them via a land drone. Among those lucky recipients were MSG: PM host Kazeem Famuyide, photographer Steven Jonn Irby, host and producer Syndee Goodman, and DJ/producer Statik Selektah.

This is definitely one of the coolest promotions from Amazon yet.

Earlier this year, to promote Coming 2 America, the company dressed up its fleet of vehicles to pay homage to the new King of Zamunda Akeem to celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated follow up to the 1989 comedy.

Without Remorse is streaming now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You can check out our exclusive interview with Michael B. Jordan, where we talked about his character and much more by heading here.

Photo: Amazon Studios / Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan Uses Drones ‘Without Remorse’ To Deliver Friends & Family Items Some Cool Swag  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Does the Yeezy Logo Look Too Much Like Walmart’s?
 18 hours ago
05.01.21
‘Friday’ Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s Cause Of Death Revealed, Tested Positive For COVID-19
 22 hours ago
05.01.21
Kandi Burruss Describes Feeling ‘Disrespected’ In Boyz 2 Men Studio Session
 24 hours ago
05.01.21
Leslie Jones Tapped To Host The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Another One?: DJ Khaled Says This Song On His New Album ‘Khaled, Khaled’ Is The Next Anthem
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder & Robbery
 2 days ago
04.30.21
HHW Gaming: Michael B. Jordan Says “It Would Be Dope” To Be Featured In His Own ‘Without Remorse’ Video Game
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Michael B. Jordan Shoots Down Superman Rumors, Talks ‘Without Remorse’
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Bradley Beal Shares The Bible Verses That Keep Him Grounded And Connected To God
 2 days ago
04.30.21
The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For $3 Million in Unpaid Taxes
 2 days ago
04.29.21
Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc
 2 days ago
04.29.21
Kenya Moore Shows Off Breast Reduction in a Two-Piece
 2 days ago
04.29.21
Researchers Find That Hip-Hop Music Leads To Better Surgical Procedures
 2 days ago
04.29.21
Joe Rogan: “Healthy” Young People Should NOT Get Vaccinated for COVID-19
 3 days ago
04.29.21
Photos
Close