Aoki Lee Simmons Debuts New Look In Muze Magazine

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
REVOLT And AT&T Summit

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

The old adage “the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree” has never been truer when it comes to Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughters.  Her youngest girl, Aoki Lee Simmons followed in her mother’s footsteps and artistically posed on the cover of Muze Magazine. This is the first cover shoot for the fashion model and Harvard scholar, and from the looks of this fierceness it probably won’t be her last.    

Aoki did not come to play with this cover shoot for Muze Magazine.  She showed off her lean frame and lengthy legs in a green-ish, one-shoulder strap crop top and a matching skirt featuring a high split – designed by Banh Naht Di.  She completed the look with a sleek bob hairstyle, and her accessories included black, ankle strap sandals and a gold bracelet. Her look was styled by Keyan Miao, makeup by Larry TraeVon, and hair by Desirv Beauty and Tress Reliever.    

Aoki was ecstatic about her first cover for Muze Magazine.  She took to her Instagram account to show her gratitude.    

🦋 Can’t thank @muze.magazine and the whole team enough for my first solo cover shoot. This was a true delight to be a part of. Incredibly grateful🦋 

It has been an absolute pleasure watching Aoki Lee and her sister Ming Lee sprout into such beautiful ladies.  The lovely siblings have both followed in their mother’s modeling footsteps, and they are succeeding at the craft quite naturally.  We look forward to seeing more of these two in magazines and on runways!

Kimora Lee Simmons Has A ‘Thrilling’ Creative Process For Baby Phat Beauty With Her Daughters Aoki Lee And Ming Lee

Aoki Lee Simmons &amp; Her Black Harvard Squad Shine In All-White

Aoki Lee Simmons Debuts New Look In Muze Magazine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
