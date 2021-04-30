STREAMED: DJ Khaled Unleashes Star-Studded “KHALED KHALED” Album, Morray Drops Debut Project “Street Sermons,” & More

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Khaled — KHALED KHALED

DJ Khaled continues his well-established streak of high-powered collaborations with his newest album, KHALED KHALED. The project features some of the most prominent names in the music industry, all tapped to create anthemic songs.

This time around, Khaled enlists some familiar names, including Drake, JAY-Z, Nas, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Durk. Lil Wayne, Migos, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Lil Baby, and Megan Thee Stallion are also among the project’s collaborators.

Former rivals JAY-Z and Nas appear together on “Sorry Not Sorry” and in the song’s casino-themed music video. “Sorry, that’s another B / Haters still ain’t recover from the other B / That’s double B / Nah, that’s a triple B / Can’t forget about the other Bey.”

Beyoncé even makes a guest appearance on this LP. Queen Bey lends her vocals to the Hov and Esco collaboration, which also features James Fauntleroy. Bey is not listed as a feature but her presence is established with this note: “Harmonies by The Hive.”

Cardi B, who wasn’t on the original track listing, made a last-minute submission to appear on the LP. Her solo song “Big Paper” is the third cut on the project, allowing her to boast about her money and resilience. “I get big paper so I deal with big haters / Got it out the mud, they ain’t do me no favor,” she raps on the joint.

Watch “Sorry Not Sorry” above and listen to the 14-song Khaled Khaled LP below.

Baby Keem feat. Travis Scott — “durag activity”

Baby Keem goes to Astroworld for a feature from Travis Scott on his new single, “durag activity.” Produced by BRICK!, the new banger is only the latest from the pgLang MC.

“You went back to your ex on me, just to flex on me,” Keem raps on the track. “But that shit don’t mean anything, quit testing me.” Scott adds: “If there’s beef, it’s pedigree, my dogs can chew it…Keep talking wreck, when we do crash, just have insurance.”

The duo also dropped a music video for the song, which was directed by Eliel Ford. Featuring vintage vibes throughout, the new visual includes fancy old school rides, a telephone booth, a classic barbershop scene, and an astounding mansion.

“durag activity” follows recent Keem releases “no sense” and “hooligans / sons & critics.” Listen to “durag activity” and peep the video below.

Joyner Lucas feat. Lil Baby — “Ramen & OJ”

Joyner Lucas teams up with the ever-busy Lil Baby, who is on a prolific featured guest run. The new single is a look into the past with a glimpse into the future for the dynamic duo.

“Straight from the bricks, I need a lick / I dreamed about it since I was a jit,” Joyner rhymes in his verse. “I’m lit, I cannot miss / Came from the bottom and I got me a check.”

Baby adds: “I ride by different spots, I get flashbacks / I can’t get on your level, I’m passed that / Watch me run that shit up, I can’t go back to nothing / Trying to get to the top of the world.”

Directed by Ben Proulx and Joyner himself, the song’s music video is a view into parallel universes. One side of that includes run-ins with the law, while the other features mansion parties with bikini-clad models.

Listen to “Ramen & OJ” and watch the visual below.

The Alchemist — This Thing Of Ours

Following hits with JAY-Z, Nas, and Prodigy, among many others, The Alchemist has become one of the game’s most respected producers. Most recently, he’s collaborated with the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Conway The Machine, and Boldy James. Now, the beat smith keeps up his momentum with a new set called This Thing of Ours.

Earl Sweatshirt, Navy Blue, Boldy James, Sideshow, Pink Siifu, and Maxo all make appearances on this soulful, jazzy 8-track project. The offering consists of four songs and their accompanying instrumentals.

Al released the music video for “TV Dinners” today as well. The grainy film visual features scenic shots of Los Angeles while Sideshow and Boldy rhyme on rooftops and tree branches. The clip was directed by Jaxon Buzzell. Watch the visual above and listen to the project below.

Morray — Street Sermons

Morray came on the scene with a bang on “Quicksand.” With 62 million views on YouTube alone, the song earned him a growing buzz in anticipation of his new album, Street Sermons, out now.

Of course the project features “Quicksand.” It also includes the previously-heard “Trenches.” But the offering also comes with “That’s On God,” “Big Decisions,” “Reflections,” and “Kingdom.” Ant Chamberlain, Hagan, Mike Woods, DJ Chose, and more lend production.

Morray recently spoke about his musical style. “It’s important to me that I stress the fact that the hood ain’t all bad because that’s all the music we hear,” he told Apple Music. “It’s dope as hell because that’s what we know, but I want to make music for people who work everyday and gotta go home to the same hood that they go to every single day…I want to give different kind of music. It’s not just to turn you up. It’s to make you realize, ‘I’m okay.’ Everything has a positive and that’s what I want my music to say.”

Listen to Street Sermons below.

STREAMED: DJ Khaled Unleashes Star-Studded "KHALED KHALED" Album, Morray Drops Debut Project "Street Sermons," & More

