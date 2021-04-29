HHW Gaming: Michael B. Jordan Says “It Would Be Dope” To Be Featured In His Own ‘Without Remorse’ Video Game

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Michael B. Jordan’s newest film, Without Remorse, puts a fresh spin on a popular character in Tom Clancy’s “Ryanverse” of books and films. Speaking about the upcoming film, Jordan revealed that he is down to see his portrayal of the character get the video game treatment.

In a recent interview with Cassius Life, Jordan, an avid gamer, revealed that his love for popular Ubisoft titles like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon inspired him to make the film Without Remorse which is the first movie released under his production company Outlier Society.

“As a kid, you know I used to play Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon a lot,” Jordan begins. “I used to envision all the hours we played on that game, and we put ourselves in those roles and in those missions. So to basically have the opportunity to you know when things come full circle to be able to play the live-action version of it, I was like, man, yeah, this is the opportunity I spent so much time envisioning myself why wouldn’t I? You know, go out there and get an opportunity to give it a fresh take, represent the world that we live in today. Sounds like a dope origin story to me, so I jumped into it.”

When asked if he would like to see his version of John Kelly in a standalone video game, Jordan enthusiastically responded, “yeah, I think that would be dope, I think that would be very cool, I’d play that video game.”

Jordan was also asked who would win in a showdown between legendary highly decorated Navy SEAL and former CIA paramilitary ops/clandestine officer Sam Fisher from Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell games and his character John Kelly. It was no surprise the actor chose his character to win that matchup.

Based on his moves in the film, we definitely can’t argue with Jordan on that one.

Without Remorse begins streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Friday, April 30.

Photo: Amazon Studios / Without Remorse

