Bradley Beal Shares The Bible Verses That Keep Him Grounded And Connected To God

The Washington Wizards’ All-Star point guard Bradley Beal is continuing to leave his mark on this franchise and the NBA! Named as the Eastern Conference of the week, Beal is grabbing the attention back from those who doubted him.

RELATED: Bradley Beal Becomes The Newest Member Of The Jumpman Family “It’s A Blessing For Sure”

Beal is averaging (updated stats) 31.4 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, and 4.6 assists per game. He has been with the team since 2012 but this season by far has been his best stat-wise. With his backcourt mate Russell Westbrook, who is breaking records every season with his triple-doubles, the intensity of the team has amped to a new level. Beal has shared on multiple occasions that Westbrook’s work ethic motivates and pushes him but there’s another key that keeps him grounded, Jesus.

Each player has their own pre-game ritual that sometimes is very noticeable like Kyrie Irving’s sage or very low-key but also holds an impactful meaning. Beal has openly shared his relationship with God and gives thanks to Jesus Christ before every post-game press conference. When he was asked what he writes on his shoes before each game, his answer was very heartwarming.

“I write two scriptures. Philippians 4:13 ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’ and I write Galatians 6:9, on the other side which is ‘Do not become weary in doing good. For at the proper time you will reap the harvest. If you do not give up’ You know that’s kind of both individual and team-oriented”

He also adds that he writes his two sons’ names on his other shoe because that’s who he goes out and plays for each and every night. Beal who is 27 years understands that he is not only a role model for his two boys but he’s looked up by so many throughout our city and the world. Tuesday, Bradley joined ESPN’s The Jump to talk about working with our forever President Barack Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and shares more about what he’s been doing with the Ron Brown College Prep High School in Northeast, DC over the past few years.

RELATED: Bradley Beal Expresses Feelings On Recent Police Killings & Injustice

RELATED: 6 Facts About The Bible That Might Be Surprising

RELATED: The Bible Is Black History: Dr. Theron D. Williams Discusses The Correlation Between The Bible & Black History

The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation Hosted 1st D.C. Holiday Event [Photos + Video] 12 photos Launch gallery The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation Hosted 1st D.C. Holiday Event [Photos + Video] 1. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 1 of 12 2. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 2 of 12 3. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 3 of 12 4. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 4 of 12 5. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 5 of 12 6. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 6 of 12 7. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 7 of 12 8. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 8 of 12 9. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 9 of 12 10. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 10 of 12 11. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 11 of 12 12. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation Hosted 1st D.C. Holiday Event [Photos + Video] The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation Hosted 1st D.C. Holiday Event [Photos + Video] [anvplayer video="4994435"] Russell Westbrook, along with the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation hosted their first D.C. holiday drive through event earlier Monday, December 21st. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the drive through event was created to ensure every attendee’s safety. New teammates, Deni Avdija and Cassius Winston came by to support Russell at the event. Russell passed out masks, backpacks, and signed pairs of his signature Jordan shoe to nearly 300 students at The Children’s Guild in grades K-8. “This year has been tough for so many families across the country and giving back continues to be an enormous focus of mine. I’m so happy to be able to partner with The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School and give back to the community here in Washington D.C. My goal is to continue to connect with the inner-city youth here to empower them to ask, Why Not? when they’re told they can’t do something and inspire them to be the change they want to see in the world” said Westbrook. “The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School offers a unique, proven philosophy of education where children are valued and respected. Our mission to empower students for success in life aligns with that of the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation,” said Bryan Daniels, principal of The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School. “Receiving a new pair of shoes from an NBA star can make a world of difference in a child’s life. We thank Russell Westbrook and the Why Not? Foundation for recognizing our students and making their holidays brighter, especially this year, after they and their families have faced so many challenges and hardships.” See photos from the drive-thru event below…

Bradley Beal Shares The Bible Verses That Keep Him Grounded And Connected To God was originally published on praisedc.com