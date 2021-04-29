Marvin Scott III’s In-Custody Death Ruled A Homicide By Texas Medical Examiner

After waiting for over a month, Marvin Scott III‘s family received an integral piece of information in their push towards justice, after the death of their loved one in a Collin County, Texas jail last month.
On Wednesday Collin County chief medical examiner, Dr. William Rohr, ruled that Scott’s death was a homicide caused by “fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement.”
Rohr announced he is waiting on additional lab results before completing the final report.
As NewsOne previously reported, Scott was arrested on March 14 over a small possession of marijuana after officers discovered a joint laying next to him at the Allen Premium Outlets. Scott’s family maintains that he was using it as a medicinal resource to aid in his battle with schizophrenia.
Scott’s family claims his untimely death was a result of excessive force, where seven officers restrained Scott while employing pepper spray and a spit hood. In response, seven officers involved in the case have been fired, after they were initially placed on administrative leave. One jailer resigned. Last week, one of the jailers was reinstated after filing an appeal through the civil service process.
The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers Division is leading the investigation into Scott’s death.
Collin County Sherriff Jim Skinner initially stated that the officers violated protocol, but refused to release the names of those involved. An investigation spearheaded by The Dallas Morning News received information from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement which named eight officers who were relieved on April 1, the same day the officers were terminated.
Scott’s family viewed the video of his death and received the autopsy results prior to its release to the public. On Wednesday the family gathered and held a press conference where they urged law enforcement officials to arrest the officer’s involved in his death.
“What we seen today was horrific, inhumane, very disheartening and we want these individuals arrested immediately. And that’s all i have to say,” Scott’s mother, LaSandra Scott said.
“We ask for justice because at this point, that’s all we can ask for,” said his brother Quinten Scott.
“Today was a very, very difficult day, and I can say that for sure,” said Scott’s father, Marvin Scott Jr. “After viewing the video, it took a while to review it—I feel that justice has to be served, it has to be. I feel that the officers involved have to be arrested. That’s what I feel, I feel that way. We demand that. And let’s hope that it’s soon. Sooner than later.”
“I want to thank the members of the community who have stood by the family of Marvin Scott for the past 45 days,” said family attorney S. Lee Merritt.
“The community standing with the family of Marvin Scott, standing outside of this courtroom, standing outside of the jail has strengthened this family and encouraged their resolve and it’s pushing this community towards justice. We take our hats off to you, we thank you all so much,” he continued.
“I want to thank the NAACP who has continued to support, stand with and advocate on behalf of this family. And we are going to continue to push. We are out of patience. We don’t have anymore patience.”
1. Andrew Brown, 401 of 109
2. Matthew Williams, 352 of 109
3. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 3 of 109
4. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 4 of 109
5. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 5 of 109
6. McHale Rose, 196 of 109
7. Xzavier Hill, 18Source:Change.org 7 of 109
8. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 8 of 109
9. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 9 of 109
10. Carl Dorsey III, 3910 of 109
11. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 11 of 109
12. Andre' Hill, 4712 of 109
13. Joshua Feast13 of 109
14. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 14 of 109
15. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 15 of 109
16. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 16 of 109
17. A.J. Crooms17 of 109
18. Sincere Pierce18 of 109
19. Walter Wallace Jr.19 of 109
20. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 20 of 109
21. Jonathan Price21 of 109
22. Deon Kay22 of 109
23. Daniel Prude23 of 109
24. Damian Daniels24 of 109
25. Dijon Kizzee25 of 109
26. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 26 of 109
27. David McAtee27 of 109
28. Natosha “Tony” McDade28 of 109
29. George Floyd29 of 109
30. Yassin Mohamed30 of 109
31. Finan H. Berhe31 of 109
32. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 32 of 109
33. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 33 of 109
34. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 34 of 109
35. Terrance Franklin35 of 109
36. Miles HallSource:KRON4 36 of 109
37. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 37 of 109
38. William Green38 of 109
39. Samuel David Mallard, 1939 of 109
40. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 40 of 109
41. De’von Bailey, 1941 of 109
42. Christopher Whitfield, 3142 of 109
43. Anthony Hill, 2643 of 109
44. De'Von Bailey, 1944 of 109
45. Eric Logan, 5445 of 109
46. Jamarion Robinson, 2646 of 109
47. Gregory Hill Jr., 3047 of 109
48. JaQuavion Slaton, 2048 of 109
49. Ryan Twyman, 2449 of 109
50. Brandon Webber, 2050 of 109
51. Jimmy Atchison, 2151 of 109
52. Willie McCoy, 2052 of 109
53. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2153 of 109
54. D’ettrick Griffin, 1854 of 109
55. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 55 of 109
56. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 56 of 109
57. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 57 of 109
58. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 58 of 109
59. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 59 of 109
60. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 60 of 109
61. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 61 of 109
62. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 62 of 109
63. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 63 of 109
64. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 64 of 109
65. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 65 of 109
66. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 66 of 109
67. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 67 of 109
68. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 68 of 109
69. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 69 of 109
70. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 70 of 109
71. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 71 of 109
72. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 72 of 109
73. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 73 of 109
74. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 74 of 109
75. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 75 of 109
76. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 76 of 109
77. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 77 of 109
78. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 78 of 109
79. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 79 of 109
80. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 80 of 109
81. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 81 of 109
82. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 82 of 109
83. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 83 of 109
84. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 84 of 109
85. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 85 of 109
86. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 86 of 109
87. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 87 of 109
88. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 88 of 109
89. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 89 of 109
90. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 90 of 109
91. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 91 of 109
92. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 92 of 109
93. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 93 of 109
94. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 94 of 109
95. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 95 of 109
96. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 96 of 109
97. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 97 of 109
98. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 98 of 109
99. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 99 of 109
100. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 100 of 109
101. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 101 of 109
102. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 102 of 109
103. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 103 of 109
104. Patrick Harmon, 50104 of 109
105. Jonathan Hart, 21105 of 109
106. Maurice Granton, 24106 of 109
107. Julius Johnson, 23107 of 109
108. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 108 of 109
109. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 109 of 109
Marvin Scott III’s In-Custody Death Ruled A Homicide By Texas Medical Examiner was originally published on newsone.com