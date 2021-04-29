Marvin Scott III’s In-Custody Death Ruled A Homicide By Texas Medical Examiner

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

After waiting for over a month, Marvin Scott III‘s family received an integral piece of information in their push towards justice, after the death of their loved one in a Collin County, Texas jail last month.

On Wednesday Collin County chief medical examiner, Dr. William Rohr, ruled that Scott’s death was a homicide caused by “fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement.”

Rohr announced he is waiting on additional lab results before completing the final report.

As NewsOne previously reported, Scott was arrested on March 14 over a small possession of marijuana after officers discovered a joint laying next to him at the Allen Premium Outlets. Scott’s family maintains that he was using it as a medicinal resource to aid in his battle with schizophrenia.

Scott’s family claims his untimely death was a result of excessive force, where seven officers restrained Scott while employing pepper spray and a spit hood. In response, seven officers involved in the case have been fired, after they were initially placed on administrative leave. One jailer resigned. Last week, one of the jailers was reinstated after filing an appeal through the civil service process.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers Division is leading the investigation into Scott’s death.

Collin County Sherriff Jim Skinner initially stated that the officers violated protocol, but refused to release the names of those involved. An investigation spearheaded by The Dallas Morning News received information from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement which named eight officers who were relieved on April 1, the same day the officers were terminated.

Scott’s family viewed the video of his death and received the autopsy results prior to its release to the public. On Wednesday the family gathered and held a press conference where they urged law enforcement officials to arrest the officer’s involved in his death.

“What we seen today was horrific, inhumane, very disheartening and we want these individuals arrested immediately. And that’s all i have to say,” Scott’s mother, LaSandra Scott said.

“We ask for justice because at this point, that’s all we can ask for,” said his brother Quinten Scott.

“Today was a very, very difficult day, and I can say that for sure,” said Scott’s father, Marvin Scott Jr. “After viewing the video, it took a while to review it—I feel that justice has to be served, it has to be. I feel that the officers involved have to be arrested. That’s what I feel, I feel that way. We demand that. And let’s hope that it’s soon. Sooner than later.”

“I want to thank the members of the community who have stood by the family of Marvin Scott for the past 45 days,” said family attorney S. Lee Merritt.

“The community standing with the family of Marvin Scott, standing outside of this courtroom, standing outside of the jail has strengthened this family and encouraged their resolve and it’s pushing this community towards justice. We take our hats off to you, we thank you all so much,” he continued.

“I want to thank the NAACP who has continued to support, stand with and advocate on behalf of this family. And we are going to continue to push. We are out of patience. We don’t have anymore patience.”

