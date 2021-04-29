Podcasts
Home

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13: Black Excellence [Listen]

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

In this episode, the ladies kick it off with Black excellence at the Oscars celebrating the big winners of the night! There were several viral moments of the week that the ladies undress including DMX’s homegoing service and Tyrese doing the unthinkable on Instagram! Find out their thoughts on all of this and more fun topics!

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to TheUndressingRoomPod.com for more information and for your chance to win $500 from Macy’s. Listen out for the keyword.

Don’t forget Mother’s Day! Check out our favorite items for the moms in your life at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13: Black Excellence [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Chadwick Boseman’s Family Is Fine With Actor Not Winning An Oscar Award
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Robinhood Responds To Ice Cube’s Lawsuit
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Judge Throws Out Wade Robson’s Molestation Lawsuit Against Michael Jackson
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]
 6 days ago
04.23.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 12: Blame It On The Alcohol [Listen]
 1 week ago
04.22.21
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future Episodes Of ‘Jeopardy!’
 1 week ago
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still Have Work To Do” After Derek Chauvin Conviction
 1 week ago
04.22.21
Michael Keaton To Return As The Batman In New ‘The Flash’ Film
 1 week ago
04.22.21
6 items
Not Guilty, And Filthy: When Police Have Gotten Away With Snuffing Out Black Lives
 1 week ago
04.21.21
4 items
Bulleit Whiskey Debuts Eco-Friendly Earth Day Cocktail Kit For Earth Day Sustainability
 1 week ago
04.21.21
11 items
Rona-Denying Musician Ted Nugent Reveals He Tested Postive For COVID-19 In Racist Rant, Twitter Says Welp
 1 week ago
04.21.21
R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting Azriel Clary’s Car On Fire
 1 week ago
04.21.21
10 items
Black Man Ben Carson Defends GA Voting Law, Doesn’t Understand Racial Inequality
 1 week ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only
 1 week ago
04.20.21
Photos
Close