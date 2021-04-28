Obituaries
Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have Been Set

Curated by the family and group members.

Another Hip-Hop legend will be receiving a proper send-off curated by his family and friends. The funeral plans have been confirmed for Shock G.

As spotted on TMZ, the funeral ceremony has been arranged for tge “Kiss You Back” rapper and producer. According to the celebrity gossip site, his legacy will be celebrated the right way.

In addition, his Digital Underground collective will be in the house. His former manager Atron Gregory says the proceedings will be held in his hometown of Tampa, Fla. G’s former group members Money B and DJ Fuze also have a hand in the planning. Money B’s manager has also made it clear the funeral will not be a group reunion and is working closely with the family to ensure G is honored the right way.

Born Gregory Edward Jacobs, the rapper would play an influential role in 2Pac’s early career with features on “I Get Around” and was a co-producer of his debut album, 2Pacalypse Now.

Shock G would find success via his alter ego Humpty Hump with his monumental crossover single, “The Humpty Dance.” On April 22, he would be found unresponsive by his manager in a Tampa hotel. The cause of his death has yet to be determined.

Shock G was 57.

