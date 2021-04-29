Judge Rules On Andrew Brown Jr. Bodycam Video As DA Claims Cops Were Attacked First

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Andrew Brown Jr.‘s son and other family members are entitled to view all of the bodycam videos of last week’s deadly police shooting in North Carolina. However, the videos’ immediate release to the public has been denied.
The ruling came after a prosecutor argued in court that Brown used his car to attack officers who were attempting to serve a search warrant last week in Elizabeth City. It was the first time that law enforcement officials described Brown as the aggressor and pointed to a possible change in legal tactics after autopsy results showed he was killed from a bullet to the back of his head.
The allegation was made in court during a hearing centered on when the full bodycam footage from the April 21 shooting in Elizabeth City would be released.
District Attorney Andrew Womble told Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster that the video footage shows Brown’s car hitting Pasquotank County deputies twice. That footage must have been among the 10-seconds that were edited out of the 20-second bodycam “snippet” Brown’s family was begrudgingly shown Tuesday.
Brown’s family never made mention of that portion of the footage they were shown and instead focused on how he had his hands on the steering wheel and “was not threatening” police when he was shot at least five times. They repeated their demands to be shown the complete, raw and unedited bodycam footage.
The family is expected to have access to the footage within 10 days of Foster’s ruling.
In court on Wednesday, Womble reportedly said releasing the bodycam footage would negatively influence and future legal proceedings.
“You can’t swing a skunk in front of a group of people and tell them not to smell it,” Womble told Foster.
The judge saw four bodycam videos, not just the one viewed by Brown’s family. Foster delayed the public release of the video footage by up to 45 days.
In Pasquotank County, body camera footage cannot be released without a court order.
Bakari Sellers, who is representing Brown’s family, said those who viewed the edited video on Monday were shown “disrespect.” He said Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox claimed he was “not fucking going to be bullied” into showing the entire video.
Brown’s family member and their attorneys have suggested there is a coverup at play by the police who are trying to conceal evidence of their misconduct and wrongdoing.
Ben Crump said Monday if the video showed Brown doing something wrong, police would have no problem showing the footage.
Police can’t “sweep this under the rug,” Crump said Monday, emphasizing how taxpayers who voted for local police officers to wear bodycams should be resentful that the footage won’t be released “when it’s most critically needed.”
In the meantime, the FBI has opened up a civil rights investigation into the shooting.
Results from an independent autopsy made public on Tuesday showed that Brown — who was driving away from police when he was shot — was killed from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head.
Family attorney Wayne Kendall said Brown was shot a total of five times.
“The first, initial shots were through the front windshield of the vehicle,” Kendall said, describing Brown as having “his arms up on the steering wheel.”
Brown was shot four times in his right arm, but “they were not fatal shots,” Kendall said, explaining Brown was still able to back up and turn around his car before continuing to try and flee.
“At that time he was hit in the back of the head,” Kendall said. “That is the fatal bullet wound. A penetrating bullet wound to the skull.”
Kendall called it “a straight up execution” while noting that shooting into a moving vehicle that doesn’t pose a mortal threat is a violation of police policy.
The shot to Brown’s head caused him to lose control and crash into a tree, Kendall said, adding that he suspects police may have fired more shots after the crash.
109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Andrew Brown, 401 of 109
2. Matthew Williams, 352 of 109
3. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 3 of 109
4. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 4 of 109
5. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 5 of 109
6. McHale Rose, 196 of 109
7. Xzavier Hill, 18Source:Change.org 7 of 109
8. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 8 of 109
9. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 9 of 109
10. Carl Dorsey III, 3910 of 109
11. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 11 of 109
12. Andre' Hill, 4712 of 109
13. Joshua Feast13 of 109
14. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 14 of 109
15. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 15 of 109
16. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 16 of 109
17. A.J. Crooms17 of 109
18. Sincere Pierce18 of 109
19. Walter Wallace Jr.19 of 109
20. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 20 of 109
21. Jonathan Price21 of 109
22. Deon Kay22 of 109
23. Daniel Prude23 of 109
24. Damian Daniels24 of 109
25. Dijon Kizzee25 of 109
26. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 26 of 109
27. David McAtee27 of 109
28. Natosha “Tony” McDade28 of 109
29. George Floyd29 of 109
30. Yassin Mohamed30 of 109
31. Finan H. Berhe31 of 109
32. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 32 of 109
33. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 33 of 109
34. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 34 of 109
35. Terrance Franklin35 of 109
36. Miles HallSource:KRON4 36 of 109
37. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 37 of 109
38. William Green38 of 109
39. Samuel David Mallard, 1939 of 109
40. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 40 of 109
41. De’von Bailey, 1941 of 109
42. Christopher Whitfield, 3142 of 109
43. Anthony Hill, 2643 of 109
44. De'Von Bailey, 1944 of 109
45. Eric Logan, 5445 of 109
46. Jamarion Robinson, 2646 of 109
47. Gregory Hill Jr., 3047 of 109
48. JaQuavion Slaton, 2048 of 109
49. Ryan Twyman, 2449 of 109
50. Brandon Webber, 2050 of 109
51. Jimmy Atchison, 2151 of 109
52. Willie McCoy, 2052 of 109
53. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2153 of 109
54. D’ettrick Griffin, 1854 of 109
55. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 55 of 109
56. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 56 of 109
57. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 57 of 109
58. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 58 of 109
59. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 59 of 109
60. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 60 of 109
61. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 61 of 109
62. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 62 of 109
63. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 63 of 109
64. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 64 of 109
65. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 65 of 109
66. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 66 of 109
67. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 67 of 109
68. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 68 of 109
69. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 69 of 109
70. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 70 of 109
71. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 71 of 109
72. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 72 of 109
73. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 73 of 109
74. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 74 of 109
75. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 75 of 109
76. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 76 of 109
77. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 77 of 109
78. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 78 of 109
79. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 79 of 109
80. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 80 of 109
81. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 81 of 109
82. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 82 of 109
83. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 83 of 109
84. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 84 of 109
85. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 85 of 109
86. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 86 of 109
87. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 87 of 109
88. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 88 of 109
89. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 89 of 109
90. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 90 of 109
91. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 91 of 109
92. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 92 of 109
93. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 93 of 109
94. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 94 of 109
95. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 95 of 109
96. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 96 of 109
97. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 97 of 109
98. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 98 of 109
99. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 99 of 109
100. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 100 of 109
101. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 101 of 109
102. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 102 of 109
103. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 103 of 109
104. Patrick Harmon, 50104 of 109
105. Jonathan Hart, 21105 of 109
106. Maurice Granton, 24106 of 109
107. Julius Johnson, 23107 of 109
108. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 108 of 109
109. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 109 of 109
