Chauvin’s Conviction Is Accountability For One Officer, Not Vindication Of A Corrupt System

Taking less than a day to return its verdict, the jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial on Tuesday returned a guilty verdict on all charges. Chauvin’s racist defense painting George Floyd as a rage-induced big Black drug addict failed.
Cries and shouts of celebration erupted from supporters gathered outside of the courthouse in Minneapolis. The prosecution moved to revoke Chauvin’s bail and asked that he remain in custody until sentencing.
Chauvin was found guilty of second and third-degree murder, as well as the lesser included offense of second-degree manslaughter. A Minnesota Post explainer indicates Chauvin could face up to 40 years for second-degree murder.
CBS 4 in Minnesota reported that as the verdict was read, Floyd’s brother prayed. “I was just praying they would find him guilty,” Philonise Floyd told the CBS affiliate. “As an African American, we usually never get justice.”
As Floyd’s family celebrates and processes, the fight for justice and broader demands of police accountability continue. Ahead of the verdict, organizers held a press conference demanding the Biden administration take action on policing in a meaningful way, including abolishing the controversial 1033 program that allows state and local law enforcement agencies to purchase surplus military-grade weapons and equipment. Recorded by independent journalist Georgia Fort, the press conference also centered on calls for the passage of police accountability legislation in Minnesota.
Del Shea Perry, the mother of Hardel Sherrell and founder of Be Their Voices, called for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to come to Minnesota to learn firsthand about the need for accountability. Sherrell died in 2018 after Beltrami County Jail officials ignored his pleas and cries for help.
A recent report by Vox found that 139 officers have been arrested in police killings since 2005, with only 42 convicted of charges before Chauvin’s conviction Tuesday. That is only 1-2% of officers ever facing legal repercussions. Instead, officers were often found guilty only of lesser charges, according to the report.
A former president of the Minneapolis NAACP, civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, reflected on the mixed feelings in the current moment, noting that Floyd’s death happened partly because Chauvin was permitted to return to duty after other instances of abuse.
“In addition to this being a moment of celebration, it should also be a sobering moment for people across the state of Minnesota, across the country, and across the world,” Armstrong told Minnesota Public Radio.
Armstrong said Tuesday’s verdict reflected the will of one jury in a single trial, representing a moment in history where an officer was found to not be above the law.
“Step by step by step, the people played a significant role in the outcome of this case; if we had sat back and waited for someone else to do it, justice would not be served,” she explained.
“This moment didn’t happen because the system works,” Armstrong continued. “This moment happened because the people put in the work. We had to demand justice and accountability. We had to demand that those officers be fired.”
Miski Noor, co-executive director of the Minnesota-based Black Visions, said in a statement that while Chauvin is going to jail, the system that allowed him to murder remains intact. Pointing to nearby Brooklyn Center, where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was recently killed by a police officer, Noor said the use of Operation Safety Net continued to brutalize community members even as this verdict was being deliberated.
“As the people of Minneapolis and greater Minnesota have been calling for justice, healing, and care, Governor Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Frey, in particular, have responded by spending millions of dollars on more police, military-style weapons, and fencing, preparing to go to war with protestors and the community,” Noor said.
“It is both individuals and institutions that bear responsibility for the loss of George’s life and the pain his family experiences, so we feel a guilty verdict is an important step for the community, and we know that Chauvin is not the exception but the rule,” Noor added. “No one conviction, training, or reform can interrupt the rotten foundation of the institution of police and policing.”
109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Andrew Brown, 401 of 109
2. Matthew Williams, 352 of 109
3. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 3 of 109
4. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 4 of 109
5. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 5 of 109
6. McHale Rose, 196 of 109
7. Xzavier Hill, 18Source:Change.org 7 of 109
8. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 8 of 109
9. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 9 of 109
10. Carl Dorsey III, 3910 of 109
11. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 11 of 109
12. Andre' Hill, 4712 of 109
13. Joshua Feast13 of 109
14. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 14 of 109
15. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 15 of 109
16. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 16 of 109
17. A.J. Crooms17 of 109
18. Sincere Pierce18 of 109
19. Walter Wallace Jr.19 of 109
20. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 20 of 109
21. Jonathan Price21 of 109
22. Deon Kay22 of 109
23. Daniel Prude23 of 109
24. Damian Daniels24 of 109
25. Dijon Kizzee25 of 109
26. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 26 of 109
27. David McAtee27 of 109
28. Natosha “Tony” McDade28 of 109
29. George Floyd29 of 109
30. Yassin Mohamed30 of 109
31. Finan H. Berhe31 of 109
32. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 32 of 109
33. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 33 of 109
34. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 34 of 109
35. Terrance Franklin35 of 109
36. Miles HallSource:KRON4 36 of 109
37. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 37 of 109
38. William Green38 of 109
39. Samuel David Mallard, 1939 of 109
40. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 40 of 109
41. De’von Bailey, 1941 of 109
42. Christopher Whitfield, 3142 of 109
43. Anthony Hill, 2643 of 109
44. De'Von Bailey, 1944 of 109
45. Eric Logan, 5445 of 109
46. Jamarion Robinson, 2646 of 109
47. Gregory Hill Jr., 3047 of 109
48. JaQuavion Slaton, 2048 of 109
49. Ryan Twyman, 2449 of 109
50. Brandon Webber, 2050 of 109
51. Jimmy Atchison, 2151 of 109
52. Willie McCoy, 2052 of 109
53. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2153 of 109
54. D’ettrick Griffin, 1854 of 109
55. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 55 of 109
56. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 56 of 109
57. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 57 of 109
58. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 58 of 109
59. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 59 of 109
60. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 60 of 109
61. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 61 of 109
62. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 62 of 109
63. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 63 of 109
64. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 64 of 109
65. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 65 of 109
66. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 66 of 109
67. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 67 of 109
68. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 68 of 109
69. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 69 of 109
70. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 70 of 109
71. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 71 of 109
72. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 72 of 109
73. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 73 of 109
74. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 74 of 109
75. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 75 of 109
76. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 76 of 109
77. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 77 of 109
78. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 78 of 109
79. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 79 of 109
80. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 80 of 109
81. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 81 of 109
82. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 82 of 109
83. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 83 of 109
84. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 84 of 109
85. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 85 of 109
86. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 86 of 109
87. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 87 of 109
88. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 88 of 109
89. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 89 of 109
90. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 90 of 109
91. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 91 of 109
92. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 92 of 109
93. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 93 of 109
94. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 94 of 109
95. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 95 of 109
96. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 96 of 109
97. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 97 of 109
98. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 98 of 109
99. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 99 of 109
100. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 100 of 109
101. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 101 of 109
102. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 102 of 109
103. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 103 of 109
104. Patrick Harmon, 50104 of 109
105. Jonathan Hart, 21105 of 109
106. Maurice Granton, 24106 of 109
107. Julius Johnson, 23107 of 109
108. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 108 of 109
109. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 109 of 109
