R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting Azriel Clary’s Car On Fire

They crew is falling like dominoes.

It is all seemingly crumbling down for R. Kelly’s operation. A member of the crooner’s crew has admitted to torching a vehicle with the hopes of intimidating a witness.

As spotted on Vulture an associate of the disgraced singer copped out to some very serious charges including setting Azriel Clary’s car on fire. On Monday, April 19 Michael Williams pled guilty to the act that left her SUV that was parked at her Kissimmee, Florida home torched. According to defense lawyer Todd Spodek, Williams took a plea deal that essentially got his witness tampering charges dismissed. “The plea agreement is fair in that the witness tampering charge as it relates to R. Kelly will be dismissed at sentencing,” Spodek said.

But to hear Robert’s legal support tell it, the “Step In The Name Of Love” singer didn’t sanction the arson let alone know it was going to happen. “Kelly has nothing to do with this — nothing to do with it at all,” R. Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg told Vulture back in August 2020 when the associate were all picked up by police. “He’s never reached out to a witness, he’s never tried to intimidate a witness.”

One of the other men arrested, Richard Arline, also plead guilty back in February to attempted bribery charges. The third individual Donnell Russell originally plead not guilty to threatening one of Kelly’s accusers. It is said that following month he too entered plea negotiations.

R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting Azriel Clary's Car On Fire
