Sports
HomeSports

Scottie Pippen Reveals His Eldest Son Antron Has Passed Away At 33

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Scottie Pippen Press Conference at Heat MX

Source: Carlos Tischler / Getty

A tragedy has struck the Pippen family.

Basketball legend and 6-time NBA champ Scottie Pippen took to Twitter to reveal the sad news that his eldest son, Antron, has passed away. Like his father, Antron played basketball in college and had dreams of making it to the pros. Antron was 33 years old at the time of his passing, and he is the only child Scottie shared with ex-wife Karen McCollum.

Scottie didn’t reveal the cause of death but left a very touching message on Instagram, saying that he’d have had a future in the NBA if it wasn’t for his asthma.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA,” he wrote under a picture of he and his son smiling. “He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

Some of Antron’s siblings, including Taylor and Sierra, took to social media to speak highly of their brother saying, he was “gone too soon” and they were “heartbroken.”

Scottie Pippen Reveals His Eldest Son Antron Has Passed Away At 33  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
10 items
Black Man Ben Carson Defends GA Voting Law, Doesn’t Understand Racial Inequality
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only
 1 day ago
04.20.21
George W. Bush Responds To Folks Trip Trippin on Michelle Obama [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Lakers Will Not Visit Biden’s White House Due To COVID, Probably Later
 1 day ago
04.20.21
10 items
Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black Rob Tribute
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce Proceedings
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will Truly Be Missed!”
 2 days ago
04.19.21
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At 51
 3 days ago
04.17.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE Beer from Budweiser
 5 days ago
04.16.21
Ex-‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Has Revealed That He’s Gay During ‘GMA’ Interview
 6 days ago
04.15.21
Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths
 6 days ago
04.14.21
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 1 week ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 1 week ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 1 week ago
04.13.21
Photos
Close