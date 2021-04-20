News and Headlines
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters Accused Of Encouraging Violence

Electoral College Count

Republicans on Capitol Hill are accusing California Congresswoman Maxine Waters of encouraging violence, for some highly-charged comments she made over the weekend. The Los Angeles Democrat spoke to a crowd of protestors in Minnesota who have been following the trial of former Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin. According to the video, Waters said, “We’ve got to be more confrontational” if Chauvin is found not guilty in connection with the death of George Floyd. Protests have occurred in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright on April 11 and many in the region are on edge. Some Republicans in Congress have pledged to take action against Waters in the House.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/19/politics/maxine-waters-derek-chauvin-blm/index.html

