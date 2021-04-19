Toni Braxton Rocks Red Hot Bikini, Debuts New Bald Do

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Toni Braxton is ushering in hot girl summer early. The iconic and beloved singer took to social media in a red triangle bikini to debut a bald do that set the innanets on fire!

Toni Braxton is in a class all her own when it comes to slaying in these streets. Toni’s new do further proves sis can wear any hairstyle and slay. Rocking bad ass black glasses, she captioned the sexy photo “Red Hot Sunday.”

In case you haven’t been keeping up with Toni, she’s been giving us leaks and life all 2021 with a short blonde do and mini dress for every occasion.

At 53-years-old, Toni’s physique is also to be admired. Two kids…where?! The svelte artist and actress garnered compliments from her celebrity friends who jumped in TheShadeRoom’s comment section to praise her body and do.

Toni, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2008, told TheGrio her doctors told her she could never perform again.

“I have systemic lupus. My lupus loves my heart. It loves my microvascular system. It loves my blood, so I get blood clots. The chronic pain and fatigue associated with it were overwhelming for me initially,” she said in the 2020 interview.

(Billboard) But that hasn’t stopped Toni from slaying on social media and dropping music. She released her 10th album, Spell My Name, in 2020. The album’s lead single Gotta Move On featuring H.E.R reached No. 1 on the Adult R&B Airplay charts — tying her with Alicia keys for the most chart-topping singles since the charts were created in 1993. RELATED STORIES:

