Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lakers Will Not Visit Biden’s White House Due To COVID, Probably Later

Getting back to normal is a slow process on multiple levels.

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
President Obama Hosts NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers At The White House

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

NBA championship teams universally curved a White House visit the last four years due to issues with the former occupant’s politics—like blatant racism, sexism and such. The Los Angeles Lakers won’t be paying Joe Biden a visit at his new place but it’s due to COVID-19 considerations since we are still in the midst of a pandemic after all.

Although the Lakers will be traveling to Washington, DC later this month to play the Washington Wizards, visiting the White House unfortunately won’t be on their schedule.

According to ESPN, while a visit during April 27 to 28 is out, meeting with Joe Biden sometime in the future is still on the table.

While that other guy was the alleged POTUS, no NBA or WNBA championship teamed visited the White House. When the Golden State Warriors expressed doubts of coming through, he even disinvited them. Also, there was the time Cheeto tried to come for LeBron James and the NBA superstar responded in kind by calling him a bum.

It was a far difference from when Barack Obama was in office when teams, from all major sports, seemed to always be down to come through and kick it.

Goodwill does go a long way.

President Obama Hosts NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers At The White House

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

 

 

 

 

Lakers Will Not Visit Biden’s White House Due To COVID, Probably Later  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
10 items
Black Man Ben Carson Defends GA Voting Law, Doesn’t Understand Racial Inequality
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only
 1 day ago
04.20.21
George W. Bush Responds To Folks Trip Trippin on Michelle Obama [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Lakers Will Not Visit Biden’s White House Due To COVID, Probably Later
 1 day ago
04.20.21
10 items
Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black Rob Tribute
 2 days ago
04.20.21
Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce Proceedings
 2 days ago
04.20.21
Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will Truly Be Missed!”
 2 days ago
04.19.21
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At 51
 3 days ago
04.17.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE Beer from Budweiser
 5 days ago
04.16.21
Ex-‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Has Revealed That He’s Gay During ‘GMA’ Interview
 6 days ago
04.15.21
Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths
 6 days ago
04.14.21
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 1 week ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 1 week ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 1 week ago
04.13.21
Photos
Close