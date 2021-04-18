Good News
Boeing Invests $250K In Black-Owned Platform Designed To Combat Recidivism

“Our partnership with Boeing is catalytic for Flikshop, the families we support, and the community that wants to see people come home from jail or prison and succeed,” said Marcus Bullock, Founder & CEO, Flikshop.

Social entrepreneur Marcus Bullock is on a mission to change the narrative surrounding mass incarceration and recidivism, and the Flikshop founder will be able to advance his efforts with the help of a major investment. The Boeing Company—the world’s largest aerospace corporation—has endowed Flikshop with a $250,000 grant.

Founded in 2011, the Flikshop platform was designed to keep families connected to their loved ones who are incarcerated. Users can upload photos and messages to the Flikshop app, and it is then turned into a postcard and delivered to an individual who is behind bars. The creation of Flikshop was derived from Bullock’s personal experiences. At the age of 15, he was sentenced to eight years in an adult maximum-security prison. The letters and photos he would receive from his mother motivated him to push through a dark chapter in his life and also illuminated the power of connectivity. Years after his release, Bullock decided to tap into the power of technology and use it as a vessel to keep those who are imprisoned connected with their friends and family. Going beyond the digital element, through Flikshop, Bullock has launched several initiatives centered on recidivism including the Flikshop School of Business where returning citizens can learn about the ins and outs of entrepreneurship.

Boeing’s $250,000 investment will go towards the entrepreneurship program, Flikshop credits—which allows families facing financial burdens to send postcards to their loved ones free of charge—and access to Byte Back; a Washington, D.C-based program centered on making tech education inclusive. Bullock believes the partnership will be instrumental in evoking transformative change for returning citizens. “Our partnership with Boeing is catalytic for Flikshop, the families we support, and the community that wants to see people come home from jail or prison and succeed,” he said in a statement. “So many doors were slammed in my face after I was released from prison. We want to help open up a few windows of opportunity for the men and women that are coming behind me.” Jason Pak, Director of Boeing Global Engagement at The Boeing Company, says investing in Flikshop and Byte Back—two entities that have been leading impactful initiatives—will help advance recidivism efforts.

Other Flikshop investors include singer John Legend and retired NBA player Baron Davis.

