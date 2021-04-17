Good News
HomeGood News

WNBA Unveils Initiative To Combat Healthcare Disparities Faced By Black Women And Girls

“These collaborative efforts represent the WNBA/WNBPA’s continued commitment to advancing social justice and being a driving force of necessary change,” read a statement from the league.

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

From spreading awareness about racial injustice to advocating for gender equality, WNBA players have continually used their platforms to drive social change and the league’s latest effort is centered on the empowerment of Black women and girls. The WNBA recently unveiled an initiative designed to address racial health disparities that stem from systemic inequities.

Black women are disproportionately affected by a myriad of health issues including heart disease, diabetes and hypertension. NBC News reported the Black maternal health crisis has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Cognizant of the alarming, ever-growing disparities, the athletes decided to join forces to work towards providing support for vulnerable communities. The WNBA/WNBPA Social Justice Council—a collective of athletes and activists that was cultivated following the unrest in the wake of the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd—will lead an initiative designed to address the prevalence of racism and discrimination within healthcare, shed light on the socio-economic factors that significantly impact COVID-19 care for Black women and girls and promote the importance of mental health for communities of color. As part of the effort, the WNBPA has pledged to donate $25,000 to the Black Women’s Health Imperative; a grassroots organization dedicated to holistically improving the health and wellness of Black women and girls. The league will also create vaccination sites in underserved communities.

The initiative was unveiled during the 2021 WNBA Draft on Thursday through a public service announcement that included athletes A’ja Wilson, Layshia Clarendon, Elizabeth Williams and Nneka Ogwumike. “I don’t think there’s a way for me individually to stay out of politics or to stay out of social justice because my existence is really political and the country we live in has made it political,” Clarendon told CNBC.

The league’s leadership team says the initiative will be instrumental in advancing their social justice efforts. “Led by the WNBA/WNBPA Social Justice Council, the league and union will continue to advance the efforts of the Justice Movement, the platform initiated in 2020 through which the players lead important work in the community to combat racial and gender inequality, promote advocacy for LBGTQ+ rights, and champion reform in systems where injustice persists,” read a statement from the WNBA. “These collaborative efforts represent the WNBA/WNBPA’s continued commitment to advancing social justice and being a driving force of necessary change.”

The 25th WNBA season is slated to start on May 14.

SEE ALSO:

WNBA Star Renee Montgomery Co-Owns Atlanta Dream, Ousting Former Owner Kelly Loeffler

WNBA Star Angel McCoughtry Launches #SayTheirNames Jersey Campaign

Breonna Taylor

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

15 photos Launch gallery

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

Continue reading #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

[caption id="attachment_4104720" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: APU GOMES / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. ET, March 13, 2021 With the high-profile nature of Breonna Taylor's killing on March 13, 2020, she has all but come to symbolize police violence against Black women. But the truth is that the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in a hail of police bullets blindly fired into her home during the botched execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant is far from the only Black woman who has been victims of cops in instances of preventable violence. And even though police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. That initially was the case for Taylor, worse home was incorrectly targeted for drugs in search of a man the Louisville Metro Police Department already had in custody. When her boyfriend suspected the unannounced cops were burglars, he legally fired his gun at the door. Police returned fire and shot them both, Taylor fatally. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260196437784174592?s=20 As it turned out, the police targeted the wrong address and there were no drugs at the home. Still, the police charged Taylor's boyfriend with attempted murder. None of the officers involved was required to wear body cameras. The last time something as reckless as this happened involving police killing a Black woman came back in October 2019 when an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. An officer responded to her home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Instead, he shot his gun through her bedroom window and killed her while she and her 8-year-old nephew were playing video games. Bodycam footage showed Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1183407222262398977?s=20 Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, but she’s inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that’s inside. She’s not a threat. She’s a college graduate.” Carr also added, “You want to see justice, but justice don’t bring my sister back.” That followed last year's shooting death of Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old unarmed grandmother who was battling a mental illness manic episode when an officer tried to arrest suburban Houston her for outstanding warrants that later were shown to have not even existed. That is, not to mention Sandra Bland and so many others. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName makes sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller to now, Breonna Taylor, below is a list of a growing number of Black women who have been killed by the police over the years.

WNBA Unveils Initiative To Combat Healthcare Disparities Faced By Black Women And Girls  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will Truly Be Missed!”
 22 hours ago
04.19.21
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At 51
 2 days ago
04.17.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE Beer from Budweiser
 4 days ago
04.16.21
Ex-‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Has Revealed That He’s Gay During ‘GMA’ Interview
 5 days ago
04.15.21
Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths
 5 days ago
04.14.21
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 7 days ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 7 days ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 7 days ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit
 7 days ago
04.13.21
14 items
Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG
 1 week ago
04.13.21
10 items
Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts
 1 week ago
04.13.21
Memorial Services For DMX To Be Held At Yonkers Raceway, Might Get A Statue In Yonkers Too?
 1 week ago
04.13.21
6 items
Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright
 1 week ago
04.13.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 1 week ago
04.12.21
Photos
Close