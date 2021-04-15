Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Sgt. Jonathan Pentland Charged With 3rd-Degree Assault After Viral Video Showed Him Physically Harrassing Young Black Man

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
White people really think they’re some type of authority figure around here.

**UPDATE**

According to the Star Tribune, Sgt. Pentland has now been charged with third-degree assault following a viral video that showed him physically accosting a young Black man for walking through a neighborhood. Online records show that he has been detained at Richland County jail and does not currently have an attorney.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

**END UPDATE**

There is currently a viral video circulating your social media timeline of a large white man physically accosting a young Black man for having the nerve to walk through “his neighborhood”. The large white man in question has been identified by Twitter detectives as Sgt. Jonathan Pentland. Pentland is a soldier who is stationed at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. In the video, Pentland is seen berating, bullying, and physically attacking a young Black man known only as Deandre at this time.

A Facebook user named Shirell Johnson happened to be near when the incident occurred and began recording when she saw that Deandre was in distress. A Twitter user name @Angry_Staffer later retweeted the video and tagged Pentland’s commanding officer, Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr.. Brig. Beagle responded immediately to the tweet to admonish Pentland and promised an investigation. According to The Washington Post, Pentland also smacked Deandre’s phone out of his hand and broke it.

“You’re in the wrong neighborhood,” the man, standing on the sidewalk, can be heard saying to the other man before using an expletive. “I ain’t playing with you. … I’m about to show you what I can do.”

Police eventually arrived on the scene and gave Sgt. Pentland a citation for malicious injury to property and didn’t appear to have any problem with him putting his hands on Deandre for some reason.

State Senator Mia McLeod sounded off about the video in no uncertain terms.

“My sons have a freaking right to live,” said McLeod, who is Black. “Another unarmed Black man could be dead today because he was walking in a neighborhood that, I am told, is adjacent to his, doing absolutely nothing.” 

This afternoon, several protesters show up on Pentland’s front lawn as he hid inside. They demanded he come outside to keep the same energy he had toward Deandre yesterday. He did not come outside.

We will have more information as the story develops.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

