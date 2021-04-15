Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Nina Parker Announces Her New Plus-Size Collection With Macy’s

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Nina Parker didn’t see the plus-size options she wanted, so she created them herself! The talk show host announced on her Instagram page that she is launching her own collection with Macy’s – the company’s first plus-size line created by a Black woman.

In a post she wrote, “I don’t even have the words to express how just unbelievably happy I am. I’m just a girl who had a vision and I’m just so thankful and grateful that @macys believed in it and ME. I want women to feel empowered and seen. And trust this is JUST THE BEGINNING. Mark 5/14 on your calendars because NINA PARKER clothing will be in MACY’S all over the country!!!!! God is so good!!! Now hot girl summer can begin!!!! Click the link in bio for more information!!

Also a huge huge thank you to my partners @reunitedclothing, working with you all is a dream come true!”

This is amazing news! Nina has been vocal about the lack of diverse plus size options in the fashion world. When she attended the 2020 Academy Awards show, she felt obligated to design her own dress because the options were few and far between.

 

Nina also shared one of the dresses from her collection. The short-sleeve body con dress has words like, “hustle”, “queen”, “love”, and “faith” written on it. I can’t wait to see what else Nina has in store for us. You can shop her new collection starting 5/14 in Macy’s stores across the country.

DON’T MISS…

E! Host Nina Parker Designed Her Own Oscar Dress Because Her Plus Size Options Were Limited

Macy’s Debuts ‘Icons of Style’ With Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillill And More

Nina Parker Announces Her New Plus-Size Collection With Macy’s  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Ex-‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Has Revealed That He’s Gay During ‘GMA’ Interview
 20 hours ago
04.15.21
Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths
 1 day ago
04.14.21
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 2 days ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 3 days ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit
 3 days ago
04.13.21
14 items
Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG
 3 days ago
04.13.21
10 items
Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts
 3 days ago
04.13.21
Memorial Services For DMX To Be Held At Yonkers Raceway, Might Get A Statue In Yonkers Too?
 3 days ago
04.13.21
6 items
Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright
 3 days ago
04.13.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 4 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha
 4 days ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing
 4 days ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 4 days ago
04.12.21
Photos
Close