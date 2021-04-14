Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Tyrese & Ludacris Damn Near Head To Outer Space In New Ridiculous Trailer For ‘F9’

After being delayed numerous times, F9 races into theaters on June 25.

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch The New Action-Packed & Ridiculous Trailer For 'F9'

Source: Universal Pictures / F9

Many have asked when the Fast & Furious movie franchise will head to space. We finally got that answer. 

Wednesday (Apr.14), the latest trailer F9, was released, and the 3-minute preview of the latest film in the multi-billion-dollar movie franchise is already proving this film will be more ridiculous than the last one.

For this latest adventure Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is just trying to live a peaceful life with his son Brian and wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) off the gird. Of course, there is no such thing as peace in the Fast & Furious franchise. Dom must team up with his crew delinquent heroes to take on another skilled assassin who is also pretty damn good behind the wheel of a muscle car, Dom’s little brother Jakob (John Cena).

Justin Lin, who is no stranger to the franchise, having directed the fourth, fifth, and sixth movies in the storied franchise, makes his return in F9. The overtop action will span across the globe and feature over-the-top moments involving powerful magnets, cars flying off cliffs to be caught by a jet. A car converted into a rocket will take Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Tyrese’s characters damn near outer space.

F9

Source: Universal Pictures / F9

F9 also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang, with Oscar-winner Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron. Grammy-winning Hip-Hop superstar Cardi B will be making her Fast & Furious debut as Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, plus a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

After being delayed numerous times, F9 races into theaters on June 25.

Watch the new trailer below.

Photo: Universal Pictures / F9

Tyrese & Ludacris Damn Near Head To Outer Space In New Ridiculous Trailer For ‘F9’  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Ex-‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Has Revealed That He’s Gay During ‘GMA’ Interview
 20 hours ago
04.15.21
Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths
 1 day ago
04.14.21
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 2 days ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 3 days ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit
 3 days ago
04.13.21
14 items
Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG
 3 days ago
04.13.21
10 items
Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts
 3 days ago
04.13.21
Memorial Services For DMX To Be Held At Yonkers Raceway, Might Get A Statue In Yonkers Too?
 3 days ago
04.13.21
6 items
Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright
 3 days ago
04.13.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 4 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha
 4 days ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing
 4 days ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 4 days ago
04.12.21
Photos
Close