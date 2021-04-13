Hair
Toya Johnson Praises Mielle Organics Drops For Regrowing Her Edges

Toya Johnson has always been transparent with her her hair growth journey. In a recent video titled “Unmasked” by Mielle Organics‘ from their “Mielle Series,” the mompreneur raved about the brand’s popular Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil drops.

The reality TV personality and ambassador for the Mielle brand opened up about her love for wearing various hairstyles, which prompted her to cut all her hair in an attempt to achieve a “grown and sexy style.”

“I decided to chop all of my hair off,” she revealed in a clip on Instagram. Toya didn’t go to a salon for a professional cut, and took the scissors to her own tresses. “I cut it all off,” she added.

“After you have a kid, you go through… you want to feel sexy and grown.” After the cut, Toya tried to regrow her hair but also suffered from postpartum alopecia. She tried Mielle’s drops and saw a great difference in her healthy hair journey.

Toya has been transparent about the effects pregnancy had on her hair. After posting the Mielle Organics clip, Toya shared a length check video with fans showing off all her new growth.

 

Mielle launched their 2021 Unmasked: I Know My Roots series with the founder Monique Rodriguez leading a conversation about hair with Mielle ambassadors LeToya Luckett and Toya Johnson.

In other Mielle Organics news, the brand recently secured $100 million in venture capital. We love to see it!

Toya Johnson Praises Mielle Organics Drops For Regrowing Her Edges  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

