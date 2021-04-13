Movies
The First Trailer For Zack Snyder's Netflix Zombie Heist Film, 'Army of The Dead,' Has Arrived

Super fast smart zombies, an undead tiger, this is definitely a Zack Snyder zombie flick.

Source: CLAY ENOS / Netflix

It looks like this film won’t need a special director’s cut becuase Netflix let Zack Snyder run loose with this one.

Tuesday (Apr.13), the streaming giant released the first trailer for Army of the Dead, the highly-anticipated film from Snyder, who is currently the talk of social media thanks to his epic 4-hour Justice League redo. In typical Snyder fashion, he is pulling out all stops and delivering us the not-so-typical zombie flick.

The film follows a Vegas local and former zombie war hero named Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), who is pulled out of the kitchen literally and tempted with an offer he can’t refuse from a casino boss played by Hiroyuki Sanada. The mystery man hires Bautista to pull off an insane heist to steal $200 million left in a vault in an abandoned casino underneath the Las Vegas strip. Sounds easy, right? Welp, there is just one large problem, Las Vegas is ground zero for a large zombie outbreak and is now a quarantine zone.

Source: CLAY ENOS / Netflix

Bautista’s character enlists the help of a rag-tag bunch of experts to help him complete the job in hopes of securing a $50 million payday to split among themselves. The crew includes Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward’s old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Samantha Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino’s head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safecracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer).

Source: CLAY ENOS / Netflix

Think Ocean’s 11 meets The Walking Dead.

With a team like that, no safe full of cash is safe, but this isn’t going to be a simple heist. The problem is they will have to deal with a bunch of zombies that are smart, work together, and run really fast. Oh, and we can’t forget the undead tiger hunting them as well. All of this just to make things right with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), who complicates matters by joining the mission in search of Geeta (Huma S. Qureshi), a mother who’s gone missing inside the city.

Zack Snyder sure does love zombies who run instead of slowly walking. Remember 2004’s Dawn of The Dead?

Army of the Dead is a high-stakes heist movie the likes we have never seen before. You can watch the first action-packed trailer for the film that arrives in select theaters on May 14 and Netflix on May 21 below.

The First Trailer For Zack Snyder’s Netflix Zombie Heist Film, ‘Army of The Dead,’ Has Arrived  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
