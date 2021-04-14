NFL To Restrict Employees Who Don’t Get Vaccinated

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The NFL will be restricting any employee who refuses a COVID vaccine without a “bona fide” reason. In a memo obtained by the NFL Network, the league informed clubs that its coaching staffs, general managers and others should be expected to be vaccinated unless they have medical or religious grounds for not doing so. Those who refuse a vaccination without an accepted reason will not be permitted to the “football only” restricted areas and may not work directly with players. The NFL has maintained that they will not require players to be vaccinated.

