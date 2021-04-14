Sports
HomeSports

NFL To Restrict Employees Who Don’t Get Vaccinated

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

NFL Shield

The NFL will be restricting any employee who refuses a COVID vaccine without a “bona fide” reason. In a memo obtained by the NFL Network, the league informed clubs that its coaching staffs, general managers and others should be expected to be vaccinated unless they have medical or religious grounds for not doing so. Those who refuse a vaccination without an accepted reason will not be permitted to the “football only” restricted areas and may not work directly with players. The NFL has maintained that they will not require players to be vaccinated.

Here’s more to this story:

https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-team-employees-refuse-vaccination-bona-fide-barred-tier-1-2

nfl , NFL Vaccinations

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 23 hours ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 1 day ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 1 day ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit
 1 day ago
04.13.21
14 items
Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG
 1 day ago
04.13.21
10 items
Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts
 2 days ago
04.13.21
Memorial Services For DMX To Be Held At Yonkers Raceway, Might Get A Statue In Yonkers Too?
 2 days ago
04.13.21
6 items
Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright
 2 days ago
04.13.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 2 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha
 2 days ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing
 2 days ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 2 days ago
04.12.21
9 items
Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley
 2 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
Twitter Slams Lena Waithe Over ‘Them: Covenant’ Saying She’s Peddling Black Trauma
 3 days ago
04.11.21
Photos
Close