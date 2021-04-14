Will Smith Pulls Movie Production From Georgia

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

In the words of Hall and Oates, “I Can’t Go for That.”

Will Smith is pulling the production of a new movie out of Georgia due to the new voting law. The slave drama called “Emancipation” is now shifting gears from the Peach State to Louisiana. Smith is co-producing the movie, and said the new voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments passed at the end of Reconstruction. Major League Baseball has already pulled its All-Star game out of Atlanta in favor of Denver.

Here’s more on the story:

https://variety.com/2021/film/news/will-smith-antoine-fuqua-runaway-slave-apple-georgia-voting-emancipation-1234949294/

