‘What A Bunch Of B.S.’: Family Of 5-Year-Old Critically Injured In Britt Reid’s DWI Crash Scoffs At Charges

The five-year-old is named Ariel, who sustained critical injuries that left her without the ability to speak or walk.

Ariel

Source: Screenshot / GoFundMe

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged with driving while intoxicated from a crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a life-threatening brain injury in February.

Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutors charged Reid on Monday with a Class D felony, meaning he faces up to seven years in prison if convicted, according to ESPN.

On Feb. 4 Reid was traveling 83.9 mph in his Dodge Ram when he collided with a Chevrolet Traverse stopped alongside Interstate 435. Inside the car were two children aged four and five, both sustained injures in the crash. The five-year-old is named Ariel, who as of March 27 remained hospitalized, sustaining critical injuries that left her without the ability to speak or walk, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.

The accident occurred the same week the Chiefs appeared in the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid is the son of the Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. At the time of the crash, Reid told officers that he was under the influence, and still avoided charges until this week.

He turned himself into authorities on Monday and was released paying a $100,000 bond.

After the announcement, Ariel’s family said the charges were laughable in comparison to the trauma Reid caused.

“What a bunch of B.S.,” said Tiffany Verhulst, a family member who organized the GoFundMe, according to Yahoo Sports. “We wish for harsher charges.”

Attorneys argue that Reid got the full extent of what the law would allow. Reid could face 3-10 years if prosecutors could prove that he caused death to a victim or injury to law enforcement or emergency personnel. Prosecutors would also have to prove that Reid was a repeat offender with at least four or more DUI, DWI related traffic offenses.

In 2007, Reid was sentenced to up to 23 months in a Pennsylvania over a road-rage incident. However he was paroled after completing five months in a treatment program. He also plead guilty to a DUI and drug charges that same year stemming from a separate incident after crashing his vehicle into a shopping cart. Authorities found more than 200 prescription pills on his person that day.

“Britt Reid’s B.S. charges are exactly why he’s going to do this again someday,” Verhulst said. “He knows he can get away with a slap on the wrist because his family has money.”

'What A Bunch Of B.S.': Family Of 5-Year-Old Critically Injured In Britt Reid's DWI Crash Scoffs At Charges

