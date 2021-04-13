Indy
IMPD: Three men in serious condition after shooting on northwest side

Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after three men were shot Monday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. to two locations near West 52nd Street and Lafayette Road on the reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived at the call in the 5200 block of Woodbrook Drive and found a man with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer William Young said. When officers arrived at the other call in the 5100 block of Lafayette Road, they located two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

