Cardi B Debuts Apparel Collection With Reebok

Cardi B X Reebok

Cardi B is following in the fashion footsteps of Beyonce and dropping her own super stylish athleisure line with a major brand. Cardi’s collaboration with Reebok now features apparel.

“I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok,’ Cardi said in an official press release. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing.”

Cardi’s collection consists of 90s inspired line that boasts bold summer-friendly colors and shape-flattering silhouettes. According to the official press release, Cardi worked closely with Reebok to conceptualize a collection that includes, “Reebok silhouettes that are modernized with contouring cutlines and waist-cinching details including tops, bras, jackets, and tights alongside footwear.”

Cardi B X Reebok

Cardi B X Reebok

And even better, the line is size-inclusive offering sizes from 2XS to 4X with fabrics that look flattering on everyone.

In other Cardi news, the rap superstar recently appeared on the cover of XXL Magazine where she gave us high fashion looks and a short cut that means business. The “Up” rapper continues to rule the airwaves and break records. Her single “Up” broke the record for most weeks at No. 1 on the “Top Triller U.S. Chart” after getting a super boost from her performance at the Grammy awards. It’s also the third best selling single of 2021. It’s up for Cardi!

