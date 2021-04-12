Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Keith Washington Interview

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Keith Washington is still a charmer.

Although the R&B singer hasn’t completely been in the spotlight, he’s found solace living in Las Vegas and even during the pandemic, he’s found ways to weave new life into old stories. Before his turn on TV One’s Unsung, he opened up about why “Kissing You,” his breakthrough single was initially for an all-time great.

“‘Kissing You’ wasn’t originally a girls song, but I wrote it for a particular woman by the name of Anita Baker,” Washington said. “With the intent of giving it to her. Cause Anita and I, I know her from Detroit and she used to sing in a group. When she became the Anita Baker, I always wanted to write something for her. I felt her voice could perform it.”

Washington reveals the entire song would have been framed around Baker’s iconic vocals and certain keys and ironically, Baker never realized the song was intended for her.

“She was not even aware I was writing or knew I was writing something for her,” he added. “Which is funny because later on in my life, I went on to be managed by the same manager who represents her. The first time she heard the song was on the radio! She loved the song and when people would come by and hear stuff I’ve written, I would skip over that song.”

“Kissing You” would take Washington all over the world, including an episode of Martin in 1993. Watch our full conversation below, including why we only got three albums from him, whether he’s working on new music and more.

RELATED: Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single &amp; More!

RELATED: CeCe Winans On Her New Album, How She Wants To Be Remembered, The Winans &amp; More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 6 hours ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 9 hours ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 10 hours ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit
 13 hours ago
04.13.21
14 items
Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG
 18 hours ago
04.13.21
10 items
Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts
 20 hours ago
04.13.21
Memorial Services For DMX To Be Held At Yonkers Raceway, Might Get A Statue In Yonkers Too?
 20 hours ago
04.13.21
6 items
Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright
 21 hours ago
04.13.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 2 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha
 2 days ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing
 2 days ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 2 days ago
04.12.21
9 items
Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley
 2 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
Twitter Slams Lena Waithe Over ‘Them: Covenant’ Saying She’s Peddling Black Trauma
 3 days ago
04.11.21
Photos
Close