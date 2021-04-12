Music
Home

Virtual Vibes: 2 Chainz To Perform As Part of TIDAL X Facebook’s Oculus Livestream Series

If you don't have an Oculus Quest VR headset, don't worry. The concert will also be streamed n 2D Video & high-quality Audio on TIDAL for both members and non-members.

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2 Chainz Tapped To Perform On Tidal x Facebook Oculus' 4/20 Virtual Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

We can’t physically be at concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Tidal and Facebook have found a way virtually for us to enjoy some tunes performed live by 2 Chainz.

Monday (Apr.12), global music and entertainment streaming platform TIDAL and Facebook’s virtual reality platform Oculus announced the “I’m Different” crafter will be the fourth artist to perform as part of the ongoing six-show Livestream series. The concert will take place on 4/20, so roll up a joint and grab your Oculus headsets if you got one because the concert will be live-streamed in VR in the Venues app, available on Oculus Quest. 

Now, if you don’t have an Oculus Quest VR headset, don’t worry. The concert will also be streamed n 2D Video & high-quality Audio on TIDAL for both members and non-members.

2 Chainz follows Charli XCX, Dj Snoopadelic, The Roots, who have taken the virtual stage already as part of the livestream series. The event goes down on April 20, 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. You can catch the entire performance by either downloading the Venues app for the Oculus Quest or subscribing to watch it here.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Virtual Vibes: 2 Chainz To Perform As Part of TIDAL X Facebook’s Oculus Livestream Series  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 6 hours ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 9 hours ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 10 hours ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit
 13 hours ago
04.13.21
14 items
Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG
 18 hours ago
04.13.21
10 items
Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts
 20 hours ago
04.13.21
Memorial Services For DMX To Be Held At Yonkers Raceway, Might Get A Statue In Yonkers Too?
 20 hours ago
04.13.21
6 items
Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright
 21 hours ago
04.13.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 2 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha
 2 days ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing
 2 days ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 2 days ago
04.12.21
9 items
Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley
 2 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
Twitter Slams Lena Waithe Over ‘Them: Covenant’ Saying She’s Peddling Black Trauma
 3 days ago
04.11.21
Photos
Close