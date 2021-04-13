Protests Erupt In Minnesota After Police Fatally Shoot 20-Year-Old Black Man Over Alleged Air Freshener Violation

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Demonstrators gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday leading into Monday morning after the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was also a young father.

This is #DaunteWright and his son Duante Wright Jr. Earlier today Duante Sr. was shot to death during a traffic stop reportedly about an air freshener obstructing a mirror. He was 20 years old and killed by a Brooklyn Center Police Officer in MN. He was unarmed. pic.twitter.com/p3VOOiaLK8 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) April 12, 2021

Community members, outraged at the incessant killings of Black people in America at the hands of police, called for justice and accountability.

Wright’s shooting comes at the height of tension over the Derek Chauvin murder trial, the suspected killer of George Floyd, which took place less than 15 miles away.

A large group of demonstrators gathered in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, where they were met with rubber bullets and tear gas, according to KARE.

A 6 a.m. curfew was enforced by Mayor Mike Elliott after the police department sustained damage, including shattered windows and the front door being struck by gunfire. In addition, the state mobilized the National Guard in an effort to control the demonstrators, which ultimately evokes more anger and frustration.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 11, 2021 BROOKLYN CENTER, MN – Today, Mayor Mike Elliott released the following statement in response to a Brooklyn Center officer-involved shooting in the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue in Brooklyn Center shortly before 2p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021. — Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021

We are continuing to monitor the situation. As Mayor, I am imposing a curfew in the City Of Brooklyn Center. The curfew will be in place until 6am on Monday April 12, 2021. We want to make sure everyone is safe. Please be safe and please go home. pic.twitter.com/bJYGCE5GaW — Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021

I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 12, 2021

Daunte’s mother Katie Wright told reporters that she received a call from her son on Sunday afternoon, stating that he was pulled over by officers for having air fresheners in his rear-view mirror, which constitutes as a traffic violation in the state. After asking her son to hand the officer’s the phone so that she could provide them with insurance details, she said she heard an officer say, “Daunte, don’t run.”

Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, 20, describes the phone call with her son as he was pulled over. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/3lz5jncTuc — Chris Hrapsky (@ChrisHrapsky) April 12, 2021

“A minute later I called, and his girlfriend answered, which was the passenger in the car, and said that he’d been shot,” she said, visibly emotional.

Police released a statement claiming that Wright was pulled over before 2 p.m. on Sunday for a traffic violation. After running his information, officers discovered Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant. When they attempted to detain him, he got back into his car. An officer then fired at Wright and the vehicle traveled for several blocks until it struck another car.

Wright died at the scene.

The Minnesota Branch of the American Civil Liberties Union asked for an “immediate, transparent and independent investigation by an outside agency,” and also demanded the release of any body cam or surveillance footage held by the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Police have not yet released the name of the officer who shot Wright and the case is being independently investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“We just want people to know Daunte was a good kid,” the family said in a statement. “He loved being a father to Daunte Jr.”

“Daunte had a smile to make anyone’s heart melt. He was definitely a jokester, he loved to joke with people, especially his brothers and sisters,” the family added. “He did not deserve this.”

SEE ALSO:

Justin Fairfax’s Problematic Comparison To Emmett Till, George Floyd Doesn’t Fly

The Receipts: Medical Expert Says George Floyd Died From Low Oxygen Levels, Not Fentanyl

Protests Erupt In Minnesota After Police Fatally Shoot 20-Year-Old Black Man Over Alleged Air Freshener Violation was originally published on newsone.com