Obituaries
Home

BET’s ‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Dead at 30

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

BET’s Baldwin Hills star Gerren Taylor passed away in her sleep yesterday (April 11). How did Gerren Taylor die? Sources say she battled with lupus and was on dialysis during the time of her death, but her official cause of death has not yet been reported. Gerren was 30 years old.

BET Awards 2008 - Arrivals

Gerren Taylor pictured on the far right in blue dress (Source: Maury Phillips / Getty)

While most known for her role in Baldwin Hills, Gerren was a also a model who started her career at age 12. She was the youngest model ever signed by the runway division of L.A. Models and she also worked with the Ford Modeling Agency.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Gerren leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

Her friends took to social media to share their condolences and memories…

Rest in peace, Gerren.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Al Walser presents the 5th Annual &apos;The Soirée&apos;

In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

6 photos Launch gallery

In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Continue reading In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we being 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 RELATED: List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

BET’s ‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Dead at 30  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Latest
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 6 hours ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 9 hours ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 10 hours ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit
 13 hours ago
04.13.21
14 items
Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG
 18 hours ago
04.13.21
10 items
Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts
 20 hours ago
04.13.21
Memorial Services For DMX To Be Held At Yonkers Raceway, Might Get A Statue In Yonkers Too?
 20 hours ago
04.13.21
6 items
Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright
 21 hours ago
04.13.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 2 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha
 2 days ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing
 2 days ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 2 days ago
04.12.21
9 items
Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley
 2 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
Twitter Slams Lena Waithe Over ‘Them: Covenant’ Saying She’s Peddling Black Trauma
 3 days ago
04.11.21
Photos
Close