Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Twitter Salutes Kid Cudi For Rocking A Dress On ‘SNL’ In Honor Of Kurt Cobain

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Source: NBC / Getty

Kid Cudi has always been a trailblazer.

He ushered in a new era of rap with Kanye West’s sing-songy 808s & Heartbreak in 2008 and solidified it with his Man On The Moon series. He also did the same with fashion when it came to rocking skinny jeans and band tees before it was cool. Now he’s hopped on another trend of male entertainers rocking dresses.

Of course, we saw Young Thug rock one on the cover of JEFFERY, which he said was allegedly to cover up the firearm he had tucked away,  and most recently, Harry Styles donned one on the cover of Vogue in 2020. Cudi decided not only to wear a dress while performing on Saturday Night Live but also in honor of rock legend Kurt Cobain who wore one during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York live performance. The show aired just months before his death in 1994.

Twitter caught wind of Cudi’s choice of clothing –which was designed by Off White– and, for the most part, showed nothing but love for the tribute.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Twitter Reacts To Kid Cudi Rocking A Dress On SNL

13 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Kid Cudi Rocking A Dress On SNL

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Kid Cudi Rocking A Dress On SNL

Twitter Reacts To Kid Cudi Rocking A Dress On SNL

Twitter Salutes Kid Cudi For Rocking A Dress On ‘SNL’ In Honor Of Kurt Cobain  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 12 hours ago
04.12.21
15 items
My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha
 16 hours ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing
 16 hours ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 16 hours ago
04.12.21
9 items
Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley
 18 hours ago
04.12.21
15 items
Twitter Slams Lena Waithe Over ‘Them: Covenant’ Saying She’s Peddling Black Trauma
 2 days ago
04.11.21
20 items
Black Rob Shares Message For DMX From Hospital Bed, Twitter Offers Well Wishes
 2 days ago
04.11.21
Rosie Perez Says She Was Never Asked to Attend the Oscars Since Her Nomination in the Mid-1990’s
 2 days ago
04.11.21
The 9 Best DMX Features And Collaborations
 3 days ago
04.11.21
Long Live The Dog: DMX’s Best Guest Verses
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Puma Dropping New ‘Court Rider’ Basketball Sneakers
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Okuuur: Cardi B Drops $29K During Shopping Spree For Daughter Kulture
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Money Trails: Matt Gaetz Caught In 8K Ultra HD Paying Accused Sex Trafficker Through Venmo
 3 days ago
04.09.21
DMX Passes Away At 50 After Week Spent On Life Support Following Heart Attack
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Photos
Close